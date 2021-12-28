CYGBOT ‘CygLiDAR H2’ wins CES Innovation Award

CYGBOT announced the world’s first 2D/3D Dual LiDAR for Robot(Model: CygLiDAR H2) has won the CES Innovation Award. The winners were announced at CES Unveiled in Amsterdam. The event will bring together the best media, exhibitors and industry leaders who can get a glimpse of the products and trends to be unveiled at CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January 2022. There, the winners are displayed at a special showcase.

The CES Innovation Award program was organized by Consumer Technology Association (CTA). It is an annual award for innovative technology products for consumers, businesses, and institutions, divided into 28 product categories. Industry expert judges, including designers, engineers, and journalists, review entries based on innovation, engineering, functions, aesthetics and design. Winning the Innovation Award means that the technology is considered extraordinary or innovative in some way. These products are at the forefront of next-generation technologies.

The 2D/3D Dual LiDAR is the first in the world to measure 2D and 3D simultaneously. Therefore, the robot may detect and recognize various objects while traveling using 3D data while performing the 2D SLAM algorithm with only one LiDAR. As LiDAR that does not have a mechanical driving part, the product has excellent durability and has a semi-permanent lifespan with a low operation ratio of less than the light emitting part of scanning LiDAR. Also, the low price compared to the existing LiDAR enables economical configuration in all areas, from the price of the robot’s bill of material (BOM) to the cost of external configuration.

The new product CygLiDAR H2 is released at a higher resolution than the existing CygLiDAR, enabling more accurate measurement and measuring longer distances.

Lee Hyun-min, CEO of CYGBOT, said, “The new product to be unveiled this time will help global marketing with CES’s innovation award, and we expect CygLiDAR to be imprinted as an unrivaled brand as a LiDAR for Robot.”

Meanwhile, at CES 2022, the world’s largest exhibition to be held in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th next year, CYGBOT plans to showcase various technologies and LiDAR including those that won the CES Innovation Award, at Eureka Park’s 61112 booth.