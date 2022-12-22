Dating says ‘Resolution Dating,’ inflation and metaverse dating will define online dating in 2023

Por staff

22/12/2022

Dating.com – part of the Dating Group, the company behind over 40 online dating sites – today revealed insights on 2023 dating trends. According to the results, singles are looking for partners who help them stay true to their own New Year’s resolutions. Singles are also continuing to rely on technology to make new connections and to build relationships.

“In the new year, singles will be focusing on building relationships that align with their New Year’s resolutions – we call this ‘resolution dating,'” said Maria Sullivan, VP and Dating Expert at Dating.com. “In doing so, the goal is to find a partner that aligns with and supports your own personal goals – whether those are related to your career, fitness, hobbies or new skills that you want to learn. “

In 2023, resolution dating and the desire to find a match who can help daters achieve their goals and aspirations will far outweigh the search for someone who aligns with singles’ physical preferences. 55% of respondents rated common goals and values as more important than physical appearance and attraction.

Additional key survey findings include: