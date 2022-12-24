Davensi, next-gen web3 based financial services, launches smart investment app at CES 2023

Por staff

24/12/2022

Davensi, the next generation financial services company that combines Web3 decentralized finance and market intelligence, is set to launch its highly-anticipated smart investments app at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) January 2023. The “DV Invest” app, as part of the “DV Suite”, is designed to enhance the investors’ journey in the Web3 space, bringing together the safety and regulation of traditional finance and the potential high growth and diversification of decentralized finance. DV Invest offers a broad range of new investment opportunities over crypto-currencies, tokens, security tokens, tokenized assets and NFTs, curated according to Environment Sustainability Governance (ESG) criteria. Investment strategies are powered by smart AI/ML-based portfolio management automation tools designed by high performance quantitative traders and data scientists.

In addition, Davensi, in collaboration with ESG recognized experts and organizations, is developing the Davensi Sustainability Impact Index (DSI) that measures the users’ net environmental impact of their investments managed on the Davensi Platform.

DV Invest is scheduled to be live in Q2/2023 with tiered subscriptions. An early-bird pre-sales campaign will be launched in January 2023.

What does this mean for the Davensi end-user?

Today when people want to invest in digital assets, they generally choose simplicity over custody-related risks by going through centralized crypto-exchanges. Alternatively, Web3 is decentralized and non-custodial but is fragmented (multiple blockchains, wallets, services, etc.), can be unsafe (scams, pump-and-dumps, smart contracts hacks, etc.) and is hard to regulate.

See more: From crypto to Central Bank digital currency, podcast tracks fintech boom

With Davensi, customers are given safe access in a single place to a broad range of curated digital assets and smart tools such as node staking, DeFi strategies and most of all portfolio management including smart automated rebalancing. Using “DV Invest”, individuals and corporations can explore innovative and sensible financial products while meeting conventional financial regulatory standards.

“Collectively, we have been destroying the world for the sake of progress, and at Davensi we believe it’s time to make the transition to Web3 for a more socially responsible world,” said Davensi CEO, Sopheap Lao. “We believe that through Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) we can power a more sustainable economy that is globally inclusive, because it is available to everyone, and locally, because it is adaptable to ethical, cultural, and even religious principles.”



On January 6, Davensi is leading Tokenization Village within the Venetian Expo as the title sponsor of the Crypto Currency & Digital Assets program. The full schedule includes: the keynote address by Davensi CEO, Sopheap Lao, a Davensi product demonstration followed by finance regulation and sustainability panels Balancing Innovation and Regulation in the Crypto Space, How Blockchain Positively Impacts The World, and in closing, Who Are Web3 Consumers by Davensi CMO, Gaëlle Van Hieu.