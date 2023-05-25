DAZN Group and Videocites join forces to combat piracy

25/05/2023

DAZN Group, the world’s leading sports streaming service, and Videocites, a cutting-edge technology company specialising in automated content detection solutions over social media, have announced a strategic partnership to intensify Dazn’s battle against intellectual property (IP) theft and illegal social media streams of its live sports content. The collaboration reflects their shared commitment to combating online piracy and promoting legitimate live sports streaming services, and is part of Dazn’s wider campaign to protect its valuable IP.

The ease and speed with which video can be shared on social media platforms has led to a proliferation of illegal streams of live sports content in recent years. Videocites’ powerful solution uses AI-driven video recognition algorithms, enabling the swift identification of unauthorised streams amidst vast amounts of user-generated content on social media platforms, even when the video has been manipulated or distorted as part of the pirates’ efforts to circumvent defence mechanisms. Leveraging this in real-time, Videocites technology enables Dazn to remove 98% of the thousands of pirated streams detected on social media within minutes, representing unprecedented efficiency and protecting the intellectual property of rights owners.

“By swiftly removing pirated streams from social media platforms, we disrupt the viewing experience, which in turn demotivates consumers from accessing them in the future and encourages them to seek a legitimate service”, said Chief Technology Officer at DAZN Group, Sandeep Tiku. “Ultimately, this will deter intellectual property theft and maintain a fair and sustainable digital environment, safeguarding the interests of broadcasters, rights owners, and athletes. The potential upside is remarkable.”

“Personal streaming has significantly increased the scale of social piracy, which is no match to the current manual solutions” said Co-Founder & CEO of Videocites, Eyal Arad. “Videocites uses its Video-AI capabilities to combat the rising tide of social piracy with scalable, immediate, and resilient detection and enforcement. We are proud to have a valuable contribution to a leading innovative streaming platform like Dazn and support their global growth.”

Videocites’ technology has consistently been recognized for its excellence, earning the prestigious “Best in Anti-Piracy” accolade from SportsPro three times in a row. Its ground-breaking solutions, proven and trusted by notable organisations and rights owners such as the NBA, major leagues, Hollywood studios, and various OTT platforms, are a testament to its top-tier status in the industry.

