Decentralization only way to achieve Trump’s AI goals

Por staff

26/01/2025

Sebastian Pfeiffer, Managing Director of Impossible Cloud Network, says:

“President Trump’s announcement of a huge $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure is yet another indicator of how essential this sector will become to the global economy – particularly the physical infrastructure that will be necessary to power it.

It also reinforces how expensive this infrastructure is – which leads to very high barriers to entry for new market participants. Indeed, the current dominant centralized system inhibits not only users but also builders, making it extremely difficult to migrate stacks from one centralized solution to another.

In contrast, decentralized cloud computing allows for distributed processing power that does not overburden local energy infrastructure, nor allow any one, two, or three companies to have a monopoly over the entire sector.

Indeed, a decentralized Internet, which is possible only through utilizing blockchain technology and web3 mechanisms, is the only way to avoid centralized entities having complete control over our digital future.

In a fully centralized ecosystem, there is nothing to stop an authority from taking total control of the internet. And we already see that happening in many countries across the globe. As such, if we want to maintain our freedom and liberty, decentralized cloud computing is the only sensible path forward into our AI future.

Joint ownership of the Internet is the only logical solution to our digital infrastructure challenges, and it starts with building truly permissionless, composable, and jointly owned cloud networks.”

See more: ZuriQ raises $4.2M to break quantum computing’s scaling barrier

See more: Goldman Sachs hikes David Solomon’s pay 25% — and offers a sweet stock deal to remain CEO

See more: Pipeshift gets $2.5m with modular platform making AI deployment 30x more efficient