Demand for Airport Runway FOD Detection System is anticipated to reach US$ 110.1 million by 2032

08/01/2024

According to Fact.MR, a prominent provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global market for Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems is anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.4% throughout the forecast period, projecting a market value of US$ 110.1 Million by the year 2032.

The substantial growth in the global airport runway FOD detection systems market is attributed to key factors, including a significant rise in investments for new airport construction and expansion initiatives undertaken by governments in prominent countries. This surge in investment is expected to be a driving force for the market. Furthermore, the escalating concern for passenger safety at airports serves as a pivotal factor propelling the market towards substantial growth. The continuous advancements in technology related to airport runway FOD detection systems are also contributing to increased demand, as these innovations aim to enhance safety and security measures.

Moreover, a noteworthy increase in military expenditure by governments of key countries is identified as a crucial driver stimulating demand for airport runway FOD detection systems, particularly in military applications, during the forecast period. However, challenges such as high product costs and the demand for a skilled workforce act as restraining factors impeding the overall growth of the global airport runway FOD detection systems market. As a result, the market displays a cyclic pattern, with its behavior evolving over a span of 3-4 years.

Geographically, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region are projected to dominate the airport runway FOD detection systems market, capturing the highest cumulative revenue share until the end of 2022.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· The global airport runway FOD market is projected to shrink at a CAGR of 1.4% and be valued at US$ 110.1 million by 2032.

· The market witnessed (15.7)% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

· Under end use, civil airport runway FOD dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 54.3 million in 2022.

· MEA dominated the market with 31.7% market share in 2021.

· Hardware components likely to represent 59.4% market share in 2022.

· Based on region, Europe and APAC are expected to have a market value of US$ 20 Mn and US$ 19.8 Mn respectively in 2022.

“New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects with Results into Growth of Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Detection Systems Market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In this Report

· Xsight Systems Ltd.

· Moog Inc.

· Trex Aviation Systems

· The Stratech Group Limited

· Argosai Technology

· Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

· Pavemetrics Systems Inc.

· Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A.

Market Development

Foreign Object Debris (FOD) detection system uses various methods for detection such as infrared and radar technologies and stationary cameras which are mounted on runways. They use image processing tools to determine the FODs.

Radar technology becomes inaccurate when dealing with FOD items having small dimensions, due to this, there are high chances of receiving high false-positive rates. RGB camera-based methods (stationary) also sometimes give high false-positive rates.

Innovations are now being done to come up with alternate methods such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that will fly over the runway at altitudes less than 30 m to determine the presence of FODs. These UAVs come armed with RGB cameras, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) detectors. These FODs perform well in all weather conditions. The detectors come equipped with features such as object resizing, rotating, and color augmentation. These devices are highly accurate and give results in short timeframes.

Segmentation of Airport Runway FOD Detection System Industry Research Report

· By Component:

o Hardware

§ Stationary

§ Mobile

o Services

§ Installation

§ Support & Maintenance

§ Training & Certification

· By End Use:

o Civil

o Military

· By Region:

o Americas

o Europe

o APAC

o MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airport runway FOD market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of components (hardware including stationary, mobile and services including installation, support & maintenance, training & certification), end use (civil and military) across major regions of the world (Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

