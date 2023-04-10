DFC approves more than $655 million of investments

Por staff

10/04/2023

This quarter, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) approved 17 new transactions totaling more than $655 million of investment. The transactions will support U.S. foreign policy and development priorities across the globe, including enabling sustainable infrastructure and energy security, advancing food security and agricultural innovation, supporting small businesses, and improving healthcare.

In the second quarter, DFC’s Board of Directors approved three projects:

1- Building sustainable infrastructure in Asia and the Western Hemisphere: A $300 million loan to ISQ Growth Markets Climate Impact Fund, which will invest in critical infrastructure and energy projects in emerging markets across Asia and the Western Hemisphere.

2- Expanding financial inclusion opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Türkiye: A $150 million purchase of bonds issued by Akbank will enable the bank to address regional and gender disparities by supporting on-lending to women and women-led businesses in the least developed provinces of Türkiye.

3- Promoting healthcare access and transparency in rural Vietnam: An equity investment of $18 million to BuyMed Pte Ltd. will expand pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals' access to pharmaceutical products in rural areas and increase transparency and compliance within the healthcare industry in Vietnam.

Additionally, DFC approved the following investments at the Corporation level:

– Supporting entrepreneurs in Africa building agriculture and climate solutions: A $25 million equity investment in Novastar Africa People + Planet Fund, a fund that backs entrepreneurs with the capability to build and scale innovative solutions to address climate change and support agriculture and climate resilience across Sub-Saharan Africa.

– Supporting micro, small, and medium businesses in the Indo-Pacific: A $10 million loan to GreenArc IndoPacific Liquidity Facility will mobilize additional $20 million capital through bond issuances to bridge financing gaps for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through financial intermediaries in South and Southeast Asia.

– Expanding access to energy in Africa: A $10 million loan to a technology and financing platform operating in Africa will finance long-term working capital to expand the supply of solar home systems to households and small businesses, providing hundreds of thousands of people with electricity.

– Increasing economic inclusion in Colombia: A guaranty under DFC's Scaling Enterprise Guaranty Facility covering a $5.4 million loan from Citibank to Sempli S.A.S., will support small businesses run by underserved populations, including women.

