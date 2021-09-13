DFM to introduce 3 new equity futures contracts

Por staff

13/09/2021

Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced that it is planning to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies including; Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital, on September 19, as part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities.

The new equity futures contracts shall bring total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies with tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months.

The rapid expansion of the DFM equity futures market caters to investors’ growing demand for this product, as they are seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios as well as to access leverage in order to maximize their transactions and returns.

– Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM

Since its launch on October 18, 2020, the DFM equity futures market has been witnessing active participation from investors and brokers alike. Total value of trading on contracts reached to Dh119 million through 336 thousand traded contracts.

Investors can trade DFM equity futures through 8 brokerage firms including; BHM Capital Financial Services, Al Ramz Capital, International Securities, EFG Hermes (UAE), Mena Corp Financial Services, SICO Financial Brokerage, Al Dar Shares and Bonds and Arqaam Securities.

Source: Gulf News