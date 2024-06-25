Digicel invites special needs schools to apply for an Innovation Lab

The Digicel Foundation has announced the second year of its ‘Innovation Labs’ project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for students with disabilities. From now until 8th July, eligible special needs schools can apply for to $100,000 in technology, tailored to the unique requirements of students with disabilities.

“We are excited to open this initiative again, underscoring our commitment to promoting equity and excellence in special needs education,” said Natalie Anne De Silva, Project Consultant at the Digicel Foundation. “Harnessing the potential of technology, we aspire to create avenues for quality and inclusive education for persons with disabilities.”

This year, five Innovations labs will be commissioned. All registered special needs schools (including government and government-assisted) are invited to express interest in integrating cutting-edge technology into their educational programmer. This includes computers, smart boards, virtual reality tech, assistive devices and accessories that will aid students of varying abilities in using the technology independently. Moreover, priority will be given to schools with an existing lab or space that can be equipped with digital technologies.

In 2023, The Digicel Foundation launched 10 Innovation Labs in special schools across the nation to mark its 10th anniversary of commitment to improving opportunities for persons with disabilities. Access to these state-of-the-art technological resources has since helped those institutions support the holistic development of students with diverse learning needs.

