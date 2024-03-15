Digital assets: Any signs of exuberance?

Por staff

15/03/2024

By: Manuel Villegas, Digital Assets Analyst, Julius Baer

Bitcoin finally breached its 2021 all-time-high levels, briefly touching the USD 72,850 mark before slightly retracing. The reasons behind the rally are pretty clear. An overwhelming demand for the physically-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amid a low market depth backdrop. The market mood seems optimistic, and investors are keeping an eye out for any signs of exuberance. Derivatives markets are gaining traction, with a clear call skew across most expiration dates for options contracts in on-chain platforms. US Bitcoin spot ETFs emerged as a key gauge for Bitcoin’s institutional demand. The 11-fund cohort has amassed over USD59bn in assets under management, with total net inflows of roughly USD11bn. The funds’ trading capabilities have been consistently improving, with clear displays of efficiency in terms of tracking errors, slippage, and spreads. The five-day moving average for the flows stands at USD440m. Bitcoin’s weekly issuance of roughly 6,300 tokens is utterly dwarfed when contrasted against the ETFs’ token demand in the past weeks, which is about 40,000 tokens. The foundations for an approval of physically backed Ethereum ETFs in the US stand on weaker footing. Regulators from the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) have not displayed the same proactivity in the matter. Lastly, the Howey Test, which is a common precedent used by the SEC, states that an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with the expectations of profits, derived from the efforts of others, might bring further concerns; the reason is specifically regarding Ethereum’s burning mechanism’s contingency on network activity. If the burning mechanism does not offset the staking emissions, the blockchain simply enters an inflationary state. Ethereum will undergo the Dencun upgrade this week and is expected to improve scalability and mitigate costs across the layer-2s. All-in-all, there are some key thematics being developed within the Ethereum blockchain, nonetheless the asset has primarily rallied on expectations for a potential approval of the spot ETFs in the US.

