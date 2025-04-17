Digital driving licences are coming this year as part of new government app

Digital driving licences are coming this year as part of new government app

Por staff

17/04/2025

The UK is to introduce digital driving licences this year as part of major plans to offer more government services digitally.

The Government said it wants to launch the digital licences, which will exist alongside hard copy ones, by summer 2025 as a pilot project as part of ambitions to “make people’s lives easier and transform public services”.

It said: “The UK government is launching a GOV.UK Wallet and App to simplify access to services and documents like digital driver’s licences, alongside reforms to public sector technology to save £45 billion and drive efficiency and growth.”

Drivers will download their driving licence information on to their phone, where it will sit inside the virtual wallet inside the new app, which is set to be launched over the summer. It will not be added to the likes of the Apple or Google wallets already in use on smartphones.

The licence could be used in a variety of other ways, as well as confirming a person’s driving qualifications – such as an accepted form of ID when voting, proving age when purchasing alcohol or confirming identity when boarding domestic flights. The Government said it will continue to issue physical licences to people who want them.

Showcasing the technology on Tuesday January 21, Science Secretary Peter Kyle revealed that the service will be fully in place by the end of 2027 and will include driving licences, veteran cards, DBS checks and “every other credential offered by the government – for those who choose them”.

A government spokesperson said: “Technology now makes it possible for digital identities to be more secure than physical ones but we remain clear that they will not be made mandatory.

“Crucially, the new GOV.UK App will remember users’ activity to offer a more convenient, and personalised experience of interacting with government, with future additions also set to include an AI-powered chatbot, GOV.UK Chat, ways to make payments and receive timely notifications and reminders about services that matter to them.”

The government app will have security measures similar to those in place for banking apps.

Only licence holders will be able to access their specific digital licence through inbuilt security features such as biometrics and multi-factor authentication, including Face ID, passwords and associated emails.

Mr Kyle added: “Along with CDs, the Walkman and flip phones, the overflowing drawer rammed with letters from the government and hours spent on hold to get a basic appointment will soon be consigned to history. GOV.UK Wallet will mean that every letter or identity document you receive from the government could be issued to you virtually.”

Source: The Standard

See more: YouTube bolsters video creation tools for Shorts

See more: Ericsson, Lenovo part settle patent row

See more: Apple, Samsung face hefty US tariff hit