Digital transformation and public-private partnerships will be at the heart of the 3rd edition of the Cyber Africa Forum

Digital transformation and public-private partnerships will be at the heart of the 3rd edition of the Cyber Africa Forum

Por staff

05/12/2022

The third edition of the Cyber Africa Forum (CAF) will be held at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire (Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire) on April 24 and 25, 2023. It will focus on issues and solutions related to the digital transformation of African companies and businesses. In addition, emphasis will be placed on the promotion of multisectoral and transnational partnerships in digital security.

Organized in partnership with the International Cybersecurity Forum (ICF), this year, the Cyber Africa Forum, a reference platform on digital security and trust in Africa, will bring together all the actors who make African cybersecurity (public, private, and civil society sectors), including Huawei, Deloitte, Cybastion, and Orange.

The theme being “Challenges, actors and partnerships: what solutions to secure Africa’s digital transformation”, this third edition of the CAF will address the need to adopt a transversal and holistic approach to digital security. The CAF wants to encourage and contribute to the increase in the number of public-private partnerships formed in the sector and this area and mobilize all stakeholders toward a common goal: strengthening the digital security of the African continent.

As a reminder, Africa’s digital economy could reach $180 billion by 2025 according to a report published by Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), or 5.2% of its gross domestic product (GDP). However, this positive trend increases the risk of cyber-attacks, whose annual cost amounted to more than 3.5 billion dollars in 2021, or 10% of GDP.

See more: IMF says Africa’s burgeoning crypto market poses risks, needs regulation

“The acceleration of the digital transformation of African societies is giving rise to new risks, against which we must fight by conducting cross-cutting, collective, and multisectoral actions. It is the will of the Cyber Africa Forum to position itself as a facilitator of partnerships and an aggregator of solutions. We are happy to come back with an even more ambitious third edition and thank our partners for their support,” affirms Frank Kié, General Commissioner of the Cyber Africa Forum.

Several sub-themes will be addressed during the Cyber Africa Forum 2023, such as the regulation of cyberspace and the sanctions applied to cybercrime; international cooperation in a context of polarization of the geopolitical scene; the issue of digital data sovereignty and the rise of the cloud; cyber-threats related to the democratization of crypto-assets and Blockchain technology, with its appropriation by States, etc.

“Facing a threat that is essentially global, it is now crucial to replace a compartmentalized vision with a holistic approach to cybersecurity – by placing this issue at the heart of the strategy and governance of each organization and by multiplying the sharing of experience, debates, and collaborations. Our ability to meet the challenge of our digital security depends on it,” adds Vincent Riou, International Development Partner of the FIC – International Cybersecurity Forum.

More than 1,500 participants are expected in a 160m2 exhibition space, which will also host a trade show where more than 40 companies and organizations that make digital security in Africa will be represented. In addition, to facilitate the establishment of concrete and sustainable partnerships, the Cyber Africa Forum will provide a dedicated application; enabling attendees and partners to get in touch before, during, and after the event.

A hackathon will bring together about thirty candidates around a CTF (Catch the flag) test at the end of which the first 3 to finish the challenge will be rewarded.

Finally, the Cyber Africa Forum 2023 will honor African cybersecurity talent through several initiatives such as “Cyber Africa Women”, which aims to promote and support women in the cybersecurity and digital field; or awards to personalities who have worked to strengthen cybersecurity on the continent.