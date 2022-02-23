Digital Transformation Conference will arrive in November

Por staff

23/02/2022

This conference brings more than 650+ key players of the oil & gas industry, to probe and explore winning strategies and technologies, by means of digitalization in dealing with the current and future challenges of the upstream, midstream and downstream sector.

This event is a platform bringing the entire Oil and Gas Sector together along with IoT, AL/ML and digital solution providers to discuss the latest developments and best practices for digital transformation in the industry.

Digitalization including AI, IoT and Blockchain has made a huge impact on helping operating companies improve operational efficiency, eliminate unplanned downtime, improve safety, and reduce overall costs.

With an intense 2-days agenda, the conference seeks to expand in-depth discussions, techniques and applied knowledge along with technological challenges of oil & gas digitalization. You will gain insights from the best in the industry and make lifelong friends.

Moving forward with the success of the inaugural conference, the Digital Transformation Conference – 2022 will once again hold a promising meeting place for the industry, through its interactive sessions, highlighting the latest Digital Developments in the oil and gas.

Grab this opportunity and join the Digitalization Transformation professionals to understand how to boost Profitability and which Strategies adopt to Maximize Efficiencies in Oil and Gas Production.



Conference Website: https://digital-transformation-conference.com/