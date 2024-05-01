Digital Transformation Summit set to illuminate Dubai’s innovation landscape

Por staff

01/05/2024

The Digital Transformation Summit in Dubai aims to showcase groundbreaking initiatives in leveraging digital technologies to revolutionize public services. Through the Smart Dubai initiative, the government of Dubai has embarked on an ambitious journey to transform itself into one of the world’s leading smart cities. Central to this initiative is the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT) into various aspects of public service delivery.

Dubai’s proactive approach to digital government is evident in initiatives such as the Dubai Blockchain Strategy. Spearheaded by the Dubai Future Foundation, this strategy aims to capitalize on the transformative potential of blockchain technology across various sectors, including government services, healthcare, and transportation. By leveraging blockchain for secure and transparent transactions, Dubai is paving the way for a more efficient and accountable public sector.

Its commitment to digital innovation extends beyond domestic borders through initiatives like the Dubai Data Establishment. This entity is tasked with harnessing the power of data to drive evidence-based decision-making and improve service delivery outcomes. By fostering a culture of data-driven governance, Dubai is setting a precedent for other cities seeking to maximize the benefits of the digital revolution.

Overview Of the 28th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit, Dubai:

The 28th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit marks a significant stride in its global journey, expanding its reach to over 10 cities across various continents. With the accelerating importance of digital transformation in corporate strategies, this summit emerges as a crucial platform for enterprises navigating the dynamic landscape of digital innovation. Through a meticulously crafted agenda, the summit aims to unearth pivotal strategies necessary for informed decision-making, elevating operational efficiency, and nurturing a culture of digital innovation.

Bringing together over 300 C-Level Executives, Directors, and Heads of Technology, this year’s summit promises enlightening discussions on transformative technologies like AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Quantum Computing, and Cyber Security. These discussions will underscore the transformative potential of emerging technologies, equipping attendees with invaluable insights to spearhead impactful change within their organizations, propelling them towards sustainable growth and innovation.

Moreover, the summit is privileged to welcome H.E. Tariq, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Advanced Technology at the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology, United Arab Emirates, who will deliver the opening keynote address. With his distinguished leadership in advanced technology, H.E. Tariq’s address is poised to ignite inspiration and provide actionable guidance for attendees on their digital transformation journey.

The 28th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit is proud to announce the esteemed supporting partners who play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and driving digital transformation in the region. These partners include the Ministry of Economy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Emirates Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, UAE Banks Federation, The London Institute of Banking and Finance, and the ADGM Academy. With their collaborative efforts and expertise, they contribute significantly to the summit’s success by providing invaluable insights, resources, and support to empower organizations in embracing the digital revolution.

The event will cover topics such as:

Navigating Tomorrow: Revolutionizing Public Services through Future-Forward Digital Government Strategies.

Positive Impact of Digital Transformation on the Banking Sector.

AI and the bottom line: A Paradigm Shift in Business Metrics.

From chains to opportunities: Reshaping Legacy Systems for a Successful Revitalization.

Defending the Digital Frontier: A conversation on Cyber Resilience in the Transformative Era.

As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation and technology, the Digital Transformation Summit serves as a beacon of inspiration and collaboration, fostering dialogue and partnerships that will shape the future of the digital economy.