Disney hiring transaction lawyer for ‘aggressive’ NFT and DeFi plans

Por staff

26/09/2022

The Walt Disney Company is looking to hire a transaction lawyer to explore emerging technology opportunities, including NFTs, working at an “accelerated and aggressive timeline,” according to a job posting on LinkedIn.

The job ad added that the hire would “partner with business teams as they plan new global emerging technology projects” across additional segments like the metaverse and decentralized finance.

“Assist in performing due diligence for NFT, blockchain, third party marketplace and cloud provider projects, and negotiating and drafting complex agreements for those projects,” the job advert added.

Typically, transaction lawyers review merger and acquisition deals and other complex business dealings.

The post was published on LinkedIn Saturday morning. On Sept. 10, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said at its D23 Expo fan convention that the company is exploring and developing plans for the metaverse, Deadline reported. In June, the Mickey Mouse conglomerate hired a long-time Apple executive as vice president of a “Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences,” and the following month moved a consumer experiences executive to a position as executive vice president in its “Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences.”



“We call it next-gen storytelling,” Chapek told Deadline backstage at the expo in Anaheim on Sept. 10. “We tend not to use the M word too often, because it has a lot of hair on it.”

Last year, it dropped the Walt & Mickey “Partners” NFT on the VeVe app for iOS and Android.

The new lawyer will work in Walt Disney Company’s legal department, within its corporate transaction unit, and should have at least five years experience managing and running complex corporate transactions, preferably at a large multinational law firm with an internationally recognized corporate practice.

Source: The Block