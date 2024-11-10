Dominican Republic reaffirms commitment to renewable energy development in India

10/11/2024

The Dominican Republic recently reaffirmed its commitment to expanding solar energy production, aiming to enhance national energy independence and sustainability. This commitment was highlighted by Max Puig, Executive Vice President of the National Council for Climate Change, during the 7th International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi, India. Puig emphasized the importance of scaling up solar energy to meet growing national demand, and he noted existing projects in the Dominican Republic, including rooftop solar installations on public schools, floating solar systems on reservoirs, and solar-powered agricultural irrigation initiatives.

In addition to solar energy, Puig focused on enhancing disaster management cooperation with India. He held discussions with India’s National Disaster Management Authority, the Indian Meteorological Department, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). These talks aim to facilitate a high-level Dominican delegation visit to India in early 2025 to study India’s advances in meteorology, early warning systems, and disaster response.

Dominican Ambassador to India, David Puig, praised India’s role as an ally in strengthening Dominican climate resilience and disaster preparedness. The Dominican Republic has been advancing its early warning infrastructure through CDRI’s IRIS program, supported by projects on disaster-resilient infrastructure. Additionally, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in April 2024 to foster meteorological collaboration.

