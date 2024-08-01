Dominican Republic seeks tech boost for Caribbean connectivity

01/08/2024

(Santo Domingo) In a landmark address today, Vice President Raquel Peña called on the countries of the Greater Caribbean region to leverage aviation technology to enhance air connectivity and create robust communication networks. These efforts, she emphasized, will promote the flourishing of communities in various dimensions, including food security, commerce, social interaction, culture, and intellectual exchange.

Highlighting the region’s deep historical and cultural ties, Vice President Peña noted that the Caribbean identity has been firmly established for many decades. She pointed out the geographical proximity of the territories, which, despite the short distances, face significant challenges due to a lack of direct routes connecting the various destinations. This results in multiple connections for short-distance travel and high airfares.

“This event marks a historic occasion as it is the first time that both government and private sector representatives from across the region are meeting on such a large scale to share not only political ideas but also technical and specific strategies to advance the Caribbean aviation sector,” Peña remarked.

She acknowledged the sector’s immense potential and reiterated the Dominican Republic’s commitment to fostering regional interconnectivity, particularly in civil aviation. “Today’s significant gathering is a testament to our hope for a united and fully integrated Greater Caribbean in the 21st century and represents a crucial step towards making that vision a reality.”

Vice President Peña emphasized the essential role of international cooperation and collaborative dialogue in achieving this future. She praised the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), where the Dominican Republic holds the Vice Presidency of the Transport Committee, and expressed gratitude to ACS Secretary General Rodolfo Sabonge for his contributions. She highlighted the ACS as the premier forum for advancing these discussions.

“Significant progress is only possible when we unite diverse minds and efforts, producing outcomes that exceed the sum of their parts,” Peña stated. She added that a connected Caribbean region would facilitate transformative encounters, exchanges, partnerships, and friendships.

She also thanked the participants for their robust response to this call, underscoring that through collective efforts, the region can become more united, competitive, and capable of meeting the needs of its people. This unity would also showcase the Caribbean’s human and material wealth to global partners.

Vice President Peña delivered her remarks during the inaugural session of the First Meeting of National Civil Aviation Authorities of the Greater Caribbean and Airline Representatives, hosted by the Dominican Republic. The event, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex), the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), took place at the Mirex Convention Center. The discussions aimed to address crucial issues for aviation development and cooperation in the Greater Caribbean region under the theme “Advancing Connectivity, Promoting Development and Integration of Our Region.”

Attendees included Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez; ACS Secretary General Rodolfo Sabonge; JAC President José Marte Piantini; Minister of the Presidency Joel Santos; Presidential Administrative Minister Igor Rodríguez; and Director General of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) Héctor Porcella.

