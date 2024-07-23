Dominican Republic should take advantage of Center of Excellence in Costa Rica

Por staff

23/07/2024

Costa Rica – The Dominican Republic is a beneficiary of the US initiative to promote the semiconductor industry and must follow up on the Center of Excellence.

Whether it is because we manage to get Dominicans to receive training in the center of excellence for the training of workers for the semiconductor industry that will be opened in Costa Rica or because we manage to manage the creation of a similar center in the Dominican Republic, our country must follow up on this initiative to take advantage of it and to be able to achieve the conditions that will allow it to participate in the development of this promising industry.

When formally announcing this Wednesday the U.S. Government initiative to promote this industry in the Americas, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, informed that as part of that plan, a center of excellence will be created in Costa Rica to prepare workers from all over the Americas to be more competitive in the high-tech fields of the future, from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence.

He also reported that the United States, Canada, and Uruguay have created a regional accelerator to recruit and train 715 entrepreneurs from across the region.

“The groundwork has been laid for high-level, sustainable and strategically significant projects worth US$3 billion, improving the backbone of our supply chains,” Blinken said.

More than eight U.S. companies would contribute tens of millions of dollars to the center of excellence to enable the training of professionals, and the DR, which is among the initiative’s beneficiaries, should capitalize on that.

Source: Dominican Today

