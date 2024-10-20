Dominican Republic to host first International Congress of Stock Markets

20/10/2024

Salas Piantini & Asocs has announced the First International Congress of Stock Markets, scheduled for October 21 at the Intercontinental Real Santo Domingo Hotel. This event aims to position the Dominican Republic as a hub for key global financial players, featuring a global educational platform that brings together international experts to discuss best practices in financial markets and their relevance to the Dominican context.

Notable participants include Kroll, renowned for its risk assessments, and Nick Talbot, CEO of the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC), both of whom highlight the congress’s significance. Their involvement signals Kroll’s recognition of the Dominican market’s potential and reinforces confidence among international investors, particularly those new to this emerging market.

The congress will feature a series of sessions focusing on valuation and stock markets, beginning with Talbot’s presentation. Subsequent sessions will cover asset valuation in the Dominican Republic, led by Kroll experts, and discussions on systemic risk in emerging markets. Additionally, attendees will benefit from networking opportunities through coffee breaks, workshops, and lunches, facilitating connections among investors with shared interests.

In a unique twist, the congress has replaced traditional ticket sales with investment packages, emphasizing its strategic nature. Package A includes 15 tickets, exclusive workshop access, and a private course on investment analysis using artificial intelligence, along with premium brand visibility. Package B offers 10 tickets with access to workshops and the AI course, focusing on a more intimate branding experience.

Organizer José Salas highlighted the inclusion of a virtual AI center that will provide exclusive content before, during, and after the event.

Source: Dominica Today

