Donald Trump to speak at Bitcoin 2024 conference

The 45th President of the United States and presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump, will deliver a speech at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, TN. The announcement comes on the heels of Trump’s public support for the American Bitcoin industry. This will be the first time a U.S. president publicly addresses the global Bitcoin community, marking this as a historic moment for the Bitcoin industry.

Trump is expected to deliver his speech on July 27, 2024, at 2pm on the event’s main stage, which will be livestreamed to a global audience on the Bitcoin Conference’s official accounts. As the leading presidential candidate, Trump has promised to support the Bitcoin industry if he is re-elected in November. The current number of American Bitcoin investors is estimated to include 50 million people, many of whom identify as single-issue voters.

“From the very first Bitcoin block mined, the vision of Bitcoin was always to create a better monetary and financial system for the world. Today’s announcement that the former and future President of the United States will be addressing the global Bitcoin community is recognition of Bitcoin’s adoption and progress towards that original vision. This will be the most consequential political event in Bitcoin’s history and a defining cultural moment for our society.” David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc., the organizer of The Bitcoin Conference

Bitcoin 2024, the annual installment of the Bitcoin Conference, opens its doors on July 25, 2024. The event expects more than 20,000 attendees, representing over 2,300 businesses, making it the largest gathering of Bitcoin investors, companies and enthusiasts in the world.

“I will make sure that the future of Bitcoin will be made in the USA and not driven overseas. I will support the right to self-custody… And I will never allow the creation of the Central Bank Digital Currency.” Donald J. Trump on Libertarian National Convention in Washington, D.C. 5/26/2024

As Bitcoin becomes a decisive political issue in the upcoming presidential election, Bitcoin 2024 has become a pivotal event for discussing the technology’s future both domestically and abroad. United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who will also be speaking at the event, provided the following statement: “As Americans head to the polls this fall, their decision of who to lead our country will also determine the fate of Bitcoin here in the United States. Clearly President Donald J. Trump is the only candidate who can deliver for those who love prosperity and freedom.”