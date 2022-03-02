Doogee S98 is expected to launch with dual-screen & night vision camera

Por staff

02/03/2022

Doogee is announcing a new addition to its S-series. The Doogee S98 rugged phone is scheduled to launch for global sale around the end of March.

What makes Doogee S98 amazing is the adoption of an eye-catching dual-screen design. In addition to the main display, it has a unique smart round rear display. The rear display’s background is customizable using any picture of your choice. Common uses include checking the time, controlling music, checking battery levels, among others.

The new S98 will run on MediaTek’s Helio G96 SoC with a clocking speed of 2.05GHz. The octa-core processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard. The storage can be expanded using a micro SD card. Expect fast performance since MediaTek G96 is a processor designed for an incredible gaming experience.

The phone will sport a 6.3-inch LCD FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The top of the phone will have a small hole punch to house the 16MP front camera.

On the back of the phone, there is a 3-camera set up around the rear display. A 64MP sensor is the main camera supported by a 20MP night vision camera and an 8MP wide-angle camera. A primary LED flashlight and infrared light complete the setup on the back. The night vision is a funs one, it allows you to take pictures and videos in pitch black. With this, the subjects of pictures taken at night are very visible and understandable by the human eyes.

The juice running the show comes from a 6000mAh battery which can be charged by the 33W fast charger that comes in the package. Doogee S98 also supports a 15W wireless charger.

Doogee S98 will run Android 12 out of the box with the company confirming at least 3 years of security and Android version updates.

As you can guess, Doogee S98 is IP68 | IP69K rated. This means you can take a swim or wash the phone under a shower. It is MIL-STD-810G certified which means it should work fine in extreme weather.

Other features include NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, side-mounted fingerprint sensor among others.

Doogee hasn’t confirmed the exact launch date of S98 but the information reaching us is that we can expect the device in the latter part of March. Until such time, we will keep updated on developments related to Doogee S98. Fans can take part in the giveaway currently going on the company’s official website.