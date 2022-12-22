Dropbox acquires FormSwift

22/12/2022

Dropbox, a San Francisco, CA-based life organized and keep work company, acquired FormSwift, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of a cloud-based service that gives individuals and businesses a solution to create, complete, edit, and save business forms and agreements.

The amount of the deal was $95M in cash subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction closed on December 15, 2022.

With the acquisition, Dropbox will give customers a template library and a new solution to create, complete, edit and save critical business forms and agreements, and will further bolster its end-to-end agreement workflow capabilities.

Co-founded by David Becker and Sathvik Tantry in 2012, FormSwift is a cloud-based solution designed to help businesses of all sizes build, edit, approve, share and print personalized templates and documents. Individuals can utilize pre-built templates to design forms, fill up documents through editing tools or create reusable forms for users by adding various fields.

