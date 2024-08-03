Dubai to host premier Mining Conference 2024

Por staff

03/08/2024

The Mining Conference 2024 is set to take place on October 28-29 at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel Marina. This landmark event will bring together over 1000 attendees from around the globe for two-days of exploration into the latest innovations and trends in the crypto mining industry.

As a global place for innovation and finance, Dubai offers a unique blend of cutting-edge infrastructure and a strategic location that connects B2B mining sector from East and West.

With a lineup of 30+ expert speakers and over five engaging panel discussions, the conference promises to be a hub of knowledge sharing and industry insights.

Attendees will have ample opportunities for networking in a dedicated zone, fostering connections with key players in the mining sector.

The primary goals of the event include:

Preparing participants for the upcoming bull run in the crypto market

Discussing advancements in mining technology

Exploring strategies to maximize mining profitability

Highlights include a VIP dinner and an exclusive afterparty, providing a perfect blend of business and leisure.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this premier B2B event in the crypto mining calendar.

For more information and to register, visit miningconf.com.

Contact: Crypto Mining Conference 2024

Email: info@miningconf.com

JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Al Marsa Street 66, Dubai, UAE

Announcement 2000 characters:

First breakthrough Mining Event 2024

Dubai is set to host the premier event in the crypto mining industry— Mining Conference 2024—on October 28-29 at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel Marina. This major B2B event will attract over 1,000 professionals from around the globe for two full days of immersive discussions and networking opportunities.

The conference promises an exceptional experience with more than 30 industry experts sharing their insights through over five engaging panel discussions. Attendees will benefit from a comprehensive exploration of the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in the crypto mining sector.

With a dedicated networking zone, participants will have ample opportunities to connect with key players and innovators in the industry, fostering valuable business relationships. The event will also feature an extensive expo area with over 40 booths showcasing cutting-edge products and services.

Highlighting the event are exclusive opportunities such as a VIP dinner and an afterparty, ensuring a perfect blend of business and leisure. This conference is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of crypto mining.

See more: Unlocking financial potential: Investments, trading, and the Infinity Program

See more: Berkeley SkyDeck Europe, Milano opens applications for its Next Class

See more: Sybill secures US$11M to accelerate B2B sales with AI-powered assistant that transforms every rep into a super seller