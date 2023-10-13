Dutch firm ProtocolToday announces the Second International Protocol and Soft Skills Conference: The Power of Image

Por staff

13/10/2023

Adriana Flores, Founder and Executive Director of ProtocolToday, pointed out that the Second International Protocol and Soft Skills Conference 2023 titled: The Power of Image, “aims to help companies worldwide to implement international protocol, image and etiquette as tools to approach other countries and do business abroad.”

Adriana Flores said “nowadays image is becoming a leading aspect of our daily lives. An adequate image allows us to share, impress, influence and play a determining role in personal and professional life. Image strategy allows us to achieve our personal and organizational objectives in business and in international societies.”

Europe plays a strategic role at an international level because it represents a large market to do business with regions such as America, Asia, Africa or Australia, it is therefore essential for European companies to adopt a global mindset, allowing them to do business worldwide,” explained Adriana Flores.

“This conference aims to help European companies, with stakeholders in different countries, to improve their negotiation and communication systems, increasing their productivity by adding value” added the director of ProtocolToday.

Likewise, she said that “this event is aimed at executives, entrepreneurs, diplomats, journalists, reporters, communication and image experts, students and academics.”.

The conference is a unique platform to exchange ideas and learn from world-class experts, providing insightful discussions on current trends, practices and challenges in global mindset and soft skills, including image, protocol and diplomacy.

This conference is possible thanks to Fundación Honoris Causa Internacional (FHCI) and ProtocolToday, who this year present the theme: The Power of Image, and it will take place on November 17th, 2023, online via Zoom, from the Netherlands. English language session: from 13:00 to 16:00 hrs. CET, Spanish language session from: 17:00 to 20:00 hrs. CET (Central European Time).

Additionally, it offers a unique platform for professionals from around the world to engage, exchange ideas and learn from world-class experts, providing in-depth discussions about the use of image as a tool for companies and individuals to improve perception of their brands, attract the attention of their audiences and transmit information in a visually-appealing way.

Among the main speakers are: H.E. José Antonio Zabalgoitia, Ambassador of Mexico to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (MEXICO); H.E. MINAMI Hiroshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (JAPAN); Thomas Gronenthal, Founding Member of the Diplomatic Council (GERMANY); Dr. Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, CEO and Senior Advisor to the Royal Family (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES); Adriana Flores, Executive Director of ProtocolToday, President of Iberoamericanas FHCI and President FHCI Netherlands (THE NETHERLANDS), Prof. Dewanand Mahadew, CEO of NewEconomyStrategy (THE NETHERLANDS); Sonia Dubey Dewan, CEO Director at Indian School of Image Management (INDIA); Snjezana Maclean, Image Strategist and Corporate Stylist, Founder of Flow Image and CFO of Federation of Image Professionals International (UNITED KINGDOM); Cherin Jallis, Internationally Recognized Etiquette Expert (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES); Steve Derden, Head of Protocol and Events at NATO (BELGIUM); Lic. Gerardo Correas, President at OICP and at the International School of Protocol (SPAIN); Nick Delis, Senior Vice President of Strategic and International Business at Five9 Inc. (UNITED STATES OF AMERICA); Viviana Arias, Director of the Diploma in International Cooperation, Catholic University of Córdoba (ARGENTINA); Marianella Valdez Lebreton, Communication and Public Image Consultant (ECUADOR).

On the other hand, Adriana Flores stated “we want to empower students, who will be the future of multicultural relations, international trade and will promote intelligent strategies for the sustainable development of the world.” That is why she called on those who would like to be part of the change to sponsor 1, 5 or 10 students to participate in “The Power of Image”, International Protocol and Soft Skills Conference.

ProtocolToday specializes in international protocol, business protocol, etiquette, cultural intelligence and soft diplomacy. Aiming to provide global leaders, through customized training programs, with the necessary skills and knowledge to overcome cultural differences and work effectively in international contexts.

See more: Ericsson goes native with cloud RAN push

See more: Huawei chief hails 5G gains, untapped upside

See more: PayPal, Venmo credit and debit cards now available to add in Apple wallet