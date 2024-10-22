Dynex launches wrapped token #0xDNX on ethereum mainnet

Dynex , a leader in Quantum-as-a-Service technology, today announced the launch of its wrapped token, #0xDNX , on the Ethereum mainnet. As a wrapped version of Dynex’s native token $DNX, this milestone, part of Dynex’s 10-year Roadmap, is designed to boost liquidity, enhance user accessibility and create new opportunities for collaboration across DeFi and blockchain infrastructures. Following a successful audit by Halborn Security and Y3TI Audits, #0xDNX is now available on Ethereum and users can purchase it on Uniswap via bridge.dynexcoin.org, unlocking global markets for Dynex’s transformative technology.“Launching #0xDNX on Ethereum is a major step forward for Dynex, cementing our status as a global leader in quantum computing,” said Daniela Herrmann, Co-Founder of Dynex and Mission Leader of Dynex Moonshots .“Our presence on Ethereum’s network strengthens liquidity, expands access through trusted wallets, further establishing Dynex as a leading name in the web3 space and driving continued growth and visibility.”The launch of #0xDNX on Ethereum brings several key benefits that enhance the Dynex ecosystem and provide strategic value to its users, investors and partners:

Expanded Liquidity & Global Exposure : By launching on Ethereum, #0xDNX gains access to a larger, more liquid market, providing global exposure and access to a broader pool of investors.

: By launching on Ethereum, #0xDNX gains access to a larger, more liquid market, providing global exposure and access to a broader pool of investors. EVM-Compatible Wallet Integration : #0xDNX is now compatible with trusted wallets like MetaMask , Ledger and Tangem , offering secure and user-friendly asset management.

: #0xDNX is now compatible with trusted wallets like , and , offering secure and user-friendly asset management. Ecosystem Collaboration : Entering the Ethereum ecosystem opens doors for collaboration with decentralized applications (dApps) and projects, unlocking new possibilities for integrating quantum computing into DeFi, data analysis and complex problem-solving across industries. EVM compatibility simplifies technical integrations, enabling partnerships and driving further adoption of the Dynex token.

: Entering the Ethereum ecosystem opens doors for collaboration with decentralized applications (dApps) and projects, unlocking new possibilities for integrating quantum computing into DeFi, data analysis and complex problem-solving across industries. EVM compatibility simplifies technical integrations, enabling partnerships and driving further adoption of the Dynex token. Security & Audits: #0xDNX has undergone thorough audits by Halborn Security, a leader in Web3 security and by Y3TI Audits ensuring robust security standards. Buyers can trust that the token bridge used has been rigorously tested.

“Launching on Ethereum provides access to a larger user base and sets the foundation for future expansion across multiple blockchains,” said Carsten Snedker, Global Head of Business Development at Dynex. “This expansion solidifies our position as a leader in quantum computing. As we continue to grow, it reinforces that The Quantum Currency is Dynex, driving broader adoption and innovation across the ecosystem.”Dynex is also exploring further expansion to other EVM-compatible blockchains, including BASE and Arbitrum, as part of its long-term strategy to further solidify $DNX as the leading quantum currency across multiple ecosystems.

