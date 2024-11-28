DYOR Labs unveils advanced blockchain-powered analytics and trading tools

28/11/2024

DYOR Labs, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) research and trading platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking suite of blockchain-powered advanced analytics & trading tools aimed at breaking down barriers for retail & institutional investors.

Under the leadership of former Hollywood actor turned tech entrepreneur and blockchain advocate Ben Kurland, DYOR labs is one of the rare platforms fully integrating blockchain technology across its entire suite of tools. DYOR Labs has quickly solidified its position as a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation by seamlessly integrating with major blockchain networks, including Base, Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. These integrations ensure the platform’s scalability, security, and interoperability across the DeFi ecosystem. Within its first month of launch, DYOR Labs has evaluated over 1 million blockchain projects and attracted nearly 50,000 new users, demonstrating its rapid adoption and impact.

Strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Alchemy, Debridge, UNCX, Solidproof, and Moralis have laid a strong foundation for the platform’s continued growth. Financial backing from renowned investors like Ghaff Capital, IBC, and OZARU further validates DYOR Labs’ credibility. Additionally, endorsements from over 75 influential figures—including Altcoin Daily, Crypto Banter, Mario Nawfal, Carl from the Moon, and Crypto Lark—have amplified its reach, reinforcing its role as a transformative force in DeFi.

This positions it as a leader in fostering transparency and trust in a market often plagued by complexity and lack of accountability. By combining cutting-edge analytics, real-time data, and robust customization features, DYOR labs is redefining how traders, developers and investors engage with the blockchain ecosystem.



Speaking on the platform’s growth, Ben Kurland, CEO of DYOR Labs, said, “Crypto tools shouldn’t feel like they require a PhD to use or trust, At DYOR, we’ve created a platform so intuitive it feels like second nature—whether you’re a trader looking for your edge or a project team trying to scale professionally. It’s time for Web3 to offer the same world-class usability that Web2 has delivered for decades.”

He further added, “Our mission is to simplify DeFi while addressing its biggest challenges. Traders deserve a seamless, user-first platform, and project teams need professional-grade tools to run their tokens and businesses effectively. DYOR Labs is here to bridge that gap, empowering the entire crypto community to thrive.”

Key platform features include:

Offering a cutting-edge suite of features designed to empower both traders and developers in the decentralized finance space, DYOR users gain real-time advanced insights with instant access to comprehensive token data and market activity. The platform’s unparalleled trading tools deliver unmatched speed and cost efficiency, whilst customizable dashboards allow users of all experience levels to personalize workflows with saved presets, multi-chart tabs, and tailored features. For developers, the Team Dashboards provide a powerful solution to create and edit project pages, showcase metrics, and build community trust through transparency. With fiat on/off ramp integration, cross-chain swaps, and a native DEX and aggregator, DYOR Labs ensures seamless trading across blockchains, delivering the fastest and most cost-effective transactions in DeFi.

What’s Next?

DYOR Labs continues to innovate, with upcoming features that include AI-Powered Insights, Missions and Quests to gamify user engagement, the first ever onchain ad auctions, enhanced team dashboards for token project management, live social media feeds integrated directly into token pages and cross-chain swaps, putting the platform at the forefront of DeFi innovation, creating a seamless and transparent ecosystem for users and developers alike.

