EA is changing the landscape of competitive FIFA

Por staff

20/10/2022

On September 26th, Electronic Arts announced it had developed a reimagined competitive gaming program for FIFA 23. This includes weekly updates on the EA Sports FIFA Twitch channel, and the first-ever EA Sports Cup.

For the EA Sports Cup, players representing the world’s premier esports organizations and pro soccer clubs will compete in 2v2 competitions for three months starting on October 17th. It all leads up to January 21st when a champion will be crowned. The top two teams from this series are expected to advance to the FIFAe Club World Cup next summer.

The EA Sports Cup is just one part of the FIFA Global Series 23 (FGS 23). FGS 23 is a 1v1 online competition that began on September 27th. The 64 best FGS 23 players will advance to the FGS Playoffs next June. From there, the top 24 gamers will earn a spot in the FIFAe World Cup.

“Backed by the support of world-class esports organizations and football clubs, the first-ever EA SPORTS Cup is an EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series (FGS 23) monumental moment,” said Brent Koning, VP of EA Esports. “The allure of competition combined with dynamic storytelling unfolding on the pitch will create must-watch entertainment and motivate the masses to start their own competitive journeys in EA SPORTS FIFA 23.”

The 2022 FIFAe World Cup was recently held in Denmark from July 14th to the 17th. World-renowned German gamer Umut Gültekin wound up winning the tournament and taking home half of the event’s $500,000 grand prize ($250,000).

Source: Business of Esports