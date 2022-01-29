eCommerce accelerator DataHawk reaches 21 Amazon global marketplaces

29/01/2022

DataHawk, a business management software company and eCommerce acceleration platform, announces its recent expansion of data that covers 21 Amazon marketplaces around the globe.



While most software enablement companies focus on a limited geographical area, DataHawk spans worldwide, covering marketplaces in Australia, India, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Singapore, China, in addition to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.



Coming soon, DataHawk will also reach the Amazon Marketplaces in Sweden, Poland and Japan. DataHawk’s users extract exceptional insights on their business performance, benchmark it against the competition and access recommendations for further improvement.

“In a rapidly globalized world, it is imperative we expand our capabilities to maximize marketplace coverage. Although it’s challenging to build standard feature coverage across all marketplaces, as each new one may add its own technical challenges, such as handling a new language or currency, we were able to overcome that barrier,” said Othmane Sghir, CEO and co-founder of DataHawk.



DataHawk aims to extend its capabilities on Amazon and Walmart from descriptive analytics such as reporting capabilities toward prescriptive analytics such as driving impact and return on investment.



Supporting eCommerce businesses, DataHawk’s analytics and optimization software suite extracts data that reveals insights on Search Engine Optimization, Product Analytics, Market Intelligence, Advertising and Finance.