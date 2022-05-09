Ecommerce chatbots: 4 effective ways to use them

09/05/2022

Ecommerce chatbots are the perfect tools to boost sales. The increasing role of AI chatbots in online shopping is hard to ignore.

There aren’t many tools that can create smoother shopping experiences for users. But, not every company knows how to use these chatbots to their advantage.

Not testing these chatbot apps to their limits is a waste of time and money.

Here, we’ll discuss the 4 most effective ways to use eCommerce chatbots for your online business.

Add Them on Different Pages

You can now use Shopify chatbots on your eCommerce sites to interact with customers. And why shouldn’t you?

Over 50% of website users enjoy using chatbots because it is convenient, specifically the faster response time.

The great news here is that you can use them on different pages too.

It may be a good idea to do so for one simple reason. You never know when a customer might have a query.

For example, assume a customer doesn’t have queries when they reach your landing page. But, that doesn’t mean they won’t have queries when they navigate through your website. The best Shopify chatbots allow you to address these queries wherever your client may be at any given moment.

Say they are browsing through the product catalog and they wanted to ask for assistance. Your chatbot should be available on this page to answer the client’s needs.

This would eventually improve customer satisfaction and affect overall retention rates in the long run.

Use Effective CTAs

Using the right call-to-action (CTA) can help you engage customers.

These customers would then click on your chatbot icon to interact with you via messenger. It’s a good idea to have a call-to-action reflecting the page you’re on.

For instance, if a customer is on your landing page, your CTA can be a general message. Or, if a customer is on your product page, your CTA should relate to the product in question.

Plenty of product pages features chatbots with a CTA about how an item is out of stock. They also feature a ‘Should we notify you message’ alongside the ‘Out of Stock’ message.

So, customers receive a prompt to stay in touch with you thanks to the chatbot function.

In this way, a CTA can help you reach customers using means other than your website. It encourages customers to stay in touch via email and other communication channels.

A great advantage of CTAs is that you can use them on social media too. Everything from your display ads to your content marketing pieces can feature them.

This versatility is what makes CTAs so effective. You should hire a PPC expert or marketing professional to write your CTAs.

Customers can sniff generic messages from a mile away. They prefer ads with personalized messaging while shopping online.

Your CTAs should be unique and inspire customers to buy your products.

Personalize Answers to Boost Sales

Even the best shopping bots can fall short if you don’t prepare them for customer questions. A customer might get frustrated using your bot if it doesn’t give them the answers they’re seeking.

Remember, customers spend their time and effort interacting with these chatbots. The answers to customer questions should be concise and informational. These answers should also have a personal touch to them.

You must remember that every customer is unique and has unique preferences. Thus, personalization plays a huge role in today’s marketing efforts.

You could ask customers a series of questions to determine their preferences. Their answers to your questions should help you determine the solutions to their needs.

Considering their preferences will help you create a satisfactory shopping experience for your customers.

You could also consider the features of each product. You could frame questions around these features for chatbots on a product page.

In this way, you can prepare your bot for pretty much every product-related question a customer might ask.

Some customers could ask unusual questions that are hard to answer. But, you can prepare for the most common questions and take it from there.

Add Visual Elements to Maintain Interest

It’s easy to focus on creating informational answers to questions for your AI chatbot. But, it would be more effective to add visual elements to your bot.

Including emoticons in your messages could help spruce things up for your customers. It may not be a big touch, but it adds a dimension to your conversation.

Customers will believe you to be more approachable if you use emojis the right way. After all, most people use them to express themselves in chat windows.

So why keep them out of Shopify chatbots? You could even use stickers and GIFs to entertain your customers.

The longer you hold their attention, the longer they’ll consider buying your product. But, remember to use emojis or stickers that are relevant to your conversation.

Adding visual elements that don’t mean anything could distract from your conversation.

A distracted customer will start looking elsewhere to find the products they want.

Also, GIFs and emojis aren’t the only visual elements you can add to your messages. Your chatbot conversations could feature images.

Using images would be useful when your chatbot appears on a product page. If a customer clicks on the product page chatbot, they may have a query about the product.

You could feature images of the product in your answer to their query. Or, you could add images of alternative products that are more suitable for the customer.

The images your online chatbot shows them should be relevant to their query. Don’t try to dazzle them with products they haven’t shown an interest in.

Doing so can appear too sales-y and can be off-putting for customers. Stick to what they’re looking for and you’re good to go.

Conclusion

Ecommerce platforms are benefitting every day from online chatbots. These bots not only boost but also boost customer retention.

The impact of Shopify chatbots can transcend platforms to connect with customers. For instance, some bots ask customers to share their contact details with them.

Online businesses then get in touch with these customers via SMS or email. So, using chatbots can widen your reach.

You won’t have to rely as much on offline marketing methods if you use these bots. Using them the right way can also ensure you stay one step ahead of your competitors.