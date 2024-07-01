Eczema: Symptoms and causes

Por staff

01/07/2024

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Characterized by itchy, inflamed skin, eczema can be both uncomfortable and emotionally distressing. This article explores the symptoms, causes, and common triggers of eczema, providing a comprehensive understanding of this common dermatological issue.

What is eczema?

Eczema is a medical condition that causes the skin to become inflamed or irritated. It is part of a group of allergic conditions, which include asthma and hay fever. Eczema is not contagious, but it is a chronic condition that can periodically flare up, especially when exposed to certain triggers.

What are the symptoms of eczema?

The symptoms of eczema can vary widely from person to person but typically include:

Dry skin : This can be severe, leading to cracking, scaling, or flaking.

: This can be severe, leading to cracking, scaling, or flaking. Itching : This is often intense and can be more severe at night, leading to sleep disturbances.

: This is often intense and can be more severe at night, leading to sleep disturbances. Red to brownish-gray patches : These may appear on the hands, feet, ankles, wrists, neck, upper chest, eyelids, inside the bend of the elbows and knees, and in infants, the face and scalp.

: These may appear on the hands, feet, ankles, wrists, neck, upper chest, eyelids, inside the bend of the elbows and knees, and in infants, the face and scalp. Small, raised bumps : These may leak fluid and crust over when scratched.

: These may leak fluid and crust over when scratched. Thickened, cracked, scaly skin : Chronic eczema can lead to skin thickening.

: Chronic eczema can lead to skin thickening. Raw, sensitive, swollen skin from scratching: Continuous scratching can lead to more severe symptoms.

What does an eczema rash look like?

Eczema rashes can vary significantly in appearance. They are often red or brownish-gray and may have small, raised bumps that ooze and become crusty when scratched. To get a better understanding of what eczema looks like, various resources provide images that can help identify the condition in its various stages.

Where do symptoms of eczema appear on my body?

Eczema typically appears on areas of the body that bend, like the inside of the elbows and knees, as well as on the face, scalp, hands, and feet. In children, common areas include the face, scalp, hands, and feet. In adults, the rash often becomes more localized to certain parts of the body instead of widespread.

Does eczema hurt?

While eczema primarily causes itching, it can also be painful, especially when the skin becomes very dry and cracked, or when open sores are infected. The pain may also arise from raw skin due to persistent scratching.

What causes eczema?

The exact cause of eczema remains unknown, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The condition is commonly found in families with a history of other allergies or asthma. Some research suggests that a malfunction in the immune system may also play a role in causing the skin to react excessively and irritate easily.

What triggers eczema to flare up?

Several factors can trigger eczema flare-ups:

Allergens : Dust mites, pets, pollens, and mold can all trigger eczema.

: Dust mites, pets, pollens, and mold can all trigger eczema. Irritants : Soaps, detergents, shampoos, disinfectants, juices from fresh fruits, meats, or vegetables can cause skin irritation.

: Soaps, detergents, shampoos, disinfectants, juices from fresh fruits, meats, or vegetables can cause skin irritation. Microbes : Bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, viruses, and certain fungi can trigger or worsen eczema.

: Bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, viruses, and certain fungi can trigger or worsen eczema. Hot and cold temperatures : Very hot or very cold weather, high and low humidity, and perspiration from exercise can all trigger eczema.

: Very hot or very cold weather, high and low humidity, and perspiration from exercise can all trigger eczema. Foods : Dairy products, eggs, nuts and seeds, soy products, and wheat can cause eczema flare-ups in some people.

: Dairy products, eggs, nuts and seeds, soy products, and wheat can cause eczema flare-ups in some people. Stress : This is not a direct cause but can worsen symptoms.

: This is not a direct cause but can worsen symptoms. Hormones: Fluctuations in hormones can cause eczema to worsen, particularly in females.

Conclusion

Eczema is a complex condition influenced by genetic, environmental, and physical factors. Understanding the symptoms, what eczema rashes look like, and what triggers flare-ups can help manage the condition through targeted treatments and lifestyle adjustments. While eczema can be challenging to live with, many people successfully manage their symptoms with the right strategies and support.

FAQs

1. Is eczema contagious?

No, eczema is not contagious. It cannot be passed from person to person through physical contact.

2. Can diet affect eczema?

Yes, certain foods can trigger eczema flare-ups in some people. Common food triggers include dairy products, eggs, nuts and seeds, soy products, and wheat.

3. How can I soothe eczema itching?

To soothe eczema itching, keep the skin moisturized, use anti-itch creams or lotions, avoid scratching, and consider using cool compresses or taking antihistamines as advised by your healthcare provider.

4. Are there any effective home remedies for eczema?

Common home remedies for eczema include regular moisturizing, using mild soaps and detergents, bathing in lukewarm water with colloidal oatmeal or baking soda, and applying coconut oil or aloe vera to affected areas.

5. When should I see a doctor for eczema?

You should see a doctor if your eczema is severe, not responding to over-the-counter treatments, or if you have signs of an infection, such as increased redness, warmth, swelling, or oozing from the affected areas.

See more: Ericsson Mobility Report: 5G driving change in service providers’ FWA strategies

See more: MEF State of the Industry Report Highlights Critical Need for Certified SASE Solutions to Combat Rising Cyber Threats

See more: Orange signs an exclusif partnership with BNP Paribas Personal Finance France