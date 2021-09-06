Electric stove or gas stove: which way to go

Por staff

06/09/2021

Most households have always had two options for cooktops: gas or electric stove. Most of the time,

the type of stove you choose is determined by how you learned to prepare food. Changes do

happen, and many people find reasons to change their allegiance. For example, aspiring chefs may

be attracted by the flexibility and precision of heating flames produced by gas stoves. In the

meantime, families with toddlers may prefer to use an electric stove because it is safer. Electric

stoves are also popular with families since they are easier to maintain. As important as one’s

preferences are, finances also play a significant role. We are going to compare energy by looking

at the two types of stoves.

Understanding the two types of stoves

In the market, you will find two main types of stoves that you can buy. We have the gas stove

which uses gas to produce a flame and an electric stove that uses electricity to heat an element. If

you face problems with your current cooktop or need to buy a stove for the first time, it is good to

understand their differences. This will help you decide on the right stove for your household

Electric Stove vs. Gas Stove



Availability of Electric and Gas Energy



Though a stove can operate on propane, butane, or even liquefied petroleum gas, often these gas

stoves operate on natural gas and need a gas line to the kitchen. The requirement of a gas line will

depend on where you reside.

Gas lines are not always available in more rural regions. Regardless of where you live, you are

likely to have access to electricity. You can use an electric stove as long as your home has

electricity. It only requires that it be plugged in. Most electric stoves, however, do require a 240-

volt power source. When we compare energy availability in different regions, more people are

more likely to use electric stoves than gas stoves

Energy-efficiency



You might feel that using gas to operate your stove is cheaper compared to electricity. But the

thing is, a lot of energy is wasted when using gas. Taking a look at the energy produced while

heating food, about 70% of energy is produced on an electric range gets transferred to the food

while on a gas range, only 40% gets transferred to the food.

Temperature control



Both gas and electric stoves respond to temperature differently. When adjusting the temperature

on electric stoves, you will find that they do not respond quickly hence limiting them from

performing some cooking activities. Gas stoves are known to respond more, allowing you to

change the size of the flame. Most chefs prefer using gas stoves in their favour.



Conclusion



When shopping for a new stove and you need to choose between an electric stove and a gas stove,

always go for a stove that you are more comfortable with. Do not also forget to compare energy to

identify which suits your needs and residence.