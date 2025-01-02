Electronic transactions rose 15% in Dominican Republic

Por staff

02/01/2025

According to data from Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), transactions made with Visa credentials during Black Friday in the Dominican Republic registered sustained growth in online and in-store purchases, with an increase of more than 15% in total transactions compared to the same period in 2023.

It estimates that consumers in the Dominican Republic demonstrated strong confidence and resilience during the start of this holiday shopping season.

This growth was driven by a more than 55% increase in contactless payments, highlighting consumers’ and businesses’ growing popularity and effectiveness in ensuring fast, convenient, and secure shopping in this digital age.

“The boo” in contactless transactions during this year’s Byear’sriday in the Dominican Republic underscores the decisive shift in consumer and business behavior, showing a clear preference for this innovative payment technology,” said J “vier Vazquez, Visa Consulting & Analytics leader for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean.

He believes these results and the continued growth in Visa transactions during this critical shopping day demonstrate Dominican consumer consumers’ ability to adapt to evolving macroeconomic conditions and their willingness to embrace new digital commerce norms.

VCA’s anVCA’ss also found that online transactions during this year’s Friday in the Dominican Republic increased by more than 35% compared to 2023.

This performance demonstrates higher growth in this segment than in physical store purchases, which increased by 10%.

The increase in e-commerce spending reflects consumers’ preference for shopping and shopping, which is driven by improved connectivity and mobile commerce options.

It also highlights the promising digital ecosystem that is consolidating locally.

VCA’s collapsing team analyzed data related to consumer transactions that took place through VisaNet during Black Friday (November 24) in 2023 versus Black Friday (November 29) in 2024, excluding Visa Direct-related transactions and spending.

These growth percentages relate to transactions in US dollars and local currency.

The countries surveyed included Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Panama, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador, Paraguay, Jamaica, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, and Barbados.

See more: The AI tools continuing to transform U.S. businesses into 2025

See more: The crypto hotspots of the U.S, revealed in new study

See more: AI: Expert reveals tips and tricks to get the most out of the system