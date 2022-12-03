Elon Musk is the seventh most Googled celebrity of the year

Por staff

03/12/2022

New research has revealed the most Googled celebrities of 2022 in America, with Amber Heard taking the top spot.

The research conducted by celebrity news site CelebTattler analysed Google search data for over 150 of the most influential celebrities since January 1st 2022 to determine which celebrity was the most talked about of the year.

The study revealed Amber Heard as the most Googled celebrity of the year with 5.6 million average searches each month of 2022, in America. Heard made headlines along with her former husband, Johnny Depp – who ranks second – amid a defamation trial from April to June of this year. Johnny Depp was Googled 5.5 million times each month this year on average, slightly lower than Heard. Despite Heard having the overall highest search interest, when broken down geographically, 34 of 50 states searched for Johnny Depp more than any other celebrity this year.

Queen Elizabeth II received the third highest number of Google searches in American throughout 2022. Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away in September 2022, resulting in The Queen being Googled 4.2 million times each month.

Tom Brady is the most Googled sports star in America in 2022, and the fourth most Googled celebrity overall. Brady has been Googled 4.06 million times per month this year. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February and recently appeared in the news due to his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

One of 2022’s most talked about couples take fifth and sixth place respectively. Kim Kardashian was Googled 3.4 million times per month across America in 2022, making her the fifth most talked about celebrity of the year. Her former boyfriend for a large part of the year, Pete Davidson ranks sixth, having been Googled 3.2 million times per month on average.

Due to his recent controversial acquisition of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk is the seventh most Googled celebrity of the year. Musk has been Googled 3.19 million times per month in America.

Will Smith ranks as the eighth most Googled celebrity of the year, being searched 3.15 million times, just slightly lower than Elon Musk. Will Smith hit the headlines in March after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony where he later went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

Rounding out the top ten are two actresses who have been the faces of hit TV shows in 2022. Millie Bobby Brown is the ninth most Googled celebrity of the year in America, with American’s Googling the Stranger Things actress 2.78 million times per month this year. Zendaya, from Euphoria fame, completes the top ten, being searched 2.71 million times per month in America throughout the year.

America’s most Googled celebrities of the year Rank Celebrity Average monthly Google searches in 2022 1 Amber Heard 5,651,700 2 Johnny Depp 5,565,100 3 Queen Elizabeth II 4,294,300 4 Tom Brady 4,061,900 5 Kim Kardashian 3,479,700 6 Pete Davidson 3,291,000 7 Elon Musk 3,193,000 8 Will Smith 3,155,900 9 Millie Bobby Brown 2,782,600 10 Zendaya 2,718,300 11 LeBron James 2,349,000 12 Stephen Curry 2,180,900 13 Taylor Swift 2,100,400 14 Harry Styles 2,099,300 15 Ryan Reynolds 2,078,900

America’s most Googled women of the year Rank Celebrity Average monthly Google searches in 2022 1 Amber Heard 5,651,700 2 Queen Elizabeth II 4,294,300 3 Kim Kardashian 3,479,700 4 Millie Bobby Brown 2,782,600 5 Zendaya 2,718,300 6 Taylor Swift 2,100,400 7 Sydney Sweeney 2,049,200 8 Rihanna 1,779,900 9 Billie Eilish 1,765,700 10 Ariana Grande 1,682,900

America’s most Googled men of the year Rank Celebrity Average monthly Google searches in 2022 1 Johnny Depp 5,565,100 2 Tom Brady 4,061,900 3 Pete Davidson 3,291,000 4 Elon Musk 3,193,000 5 Will Smith 3,155,900 6 LeBron James 2,349,000 7 Stephen Curry 2,180,900 8 Harry Styles 2,099,300 9 Ryan Reynolds 2,078,900 10 Kanye West 2,050,100

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for CelebTattler said:

“This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the Don’t Worry Darling behind the scenes drama. This study offers a fascinating insight into which celebrities have had the biggest impact on the American people and it will be interesting to see if these search figures rise or fall in 2023.”