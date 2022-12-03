Elon Musk is the seventh most Googled celebrity of the year

New research has revealed the most Googled celebrities of 2022 in America, with Amber Heard taking the top spot.

The research conducted by celebrity news site CelebTattler analysed Google search data for over 150 of the most influential celebrities since January 1st 2022 to determine which celebrity was the most talked about of the year.

The study revealed Amber Heard as the most Googled celebrity of the year with 5.6 million average searches each month of 2022, in America. Heard made headlines along with her former husband, Johnny Depp – who ranks second – amid a defamation trial from April to June of this year. Johnny Depp was Googled 5.5 million times each month this year on average, slightly lower than Heard. Despite Heard having the overall highest search interest, when broken down geographically, 34 of 50 states searched for Johnny Depp more than any other celebrity this year.

Queen Elizabeth II received the third highest number of Google searches in American throughout 2022. Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away in September 2022, resulting in The Queen being Googled 4.2 million times each month.

Tom Brady is the most Googled sports star in America in 2022, and the fourth most Googled celebrity overall. Brady has been Googled 4.06 million times per month this year. Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February and recently appeared in the news due to his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

One of 2022’s most talked about couples take fifth and sixth place respectively. Kim Kardashian was Googled 3.4 million times per month across America in 2022, making her the fifth most talked about celebrity of the year. Her former boyfriend for a large part of the year, Pete Davidson ranks sixth, having been Googled 3.2 million times per month on average.

Due to his recent controversial acquisition of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk is the seventh most Googled celebrity of the year. Musk has been Googled 3.19 million times per month in America.

Will Smith ranks as the eighth most Googled celebrity of the year, being searched 3.15 million times, just slightly lower than Elon Musk. Will Smith hit the headlines in March after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony where he later went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

Rounding out the top ten are two actresses who have been the faces of hit TV shows in 2022. Millie Bobby Brown is the ninth most Googled celebrity of the year in America, with American’s Googling the Stranger Things actress 2.78 million times per month this year. Zendaya, from Euphoria fame, completes the top ten, being searched 2.71 million times per month in America throughout the year.

America’s most Googled celebrities of the year
RankCelebrityAverage monthly Google searches in 2022
1Amber Heard5,651,700
2Johnny Depp5,565,100
3Queen Elizabeth II4,294,300
4Tom Brady4,061,900
5Kim Kardashian3,479,700
6Pete Davidson3,291,000
7Elon Musk3,193,000
8Will Smith3,155,900
9Millie Bobby Brown2,782,600
10Zendaya2,718,300
11LeBron James2,349,000
12Stephen Curry2,180,900
13Taylor Swift2,100,400
14Harry Styles2,099,300
15Ryan Reynolds2,078,900
America’s most Googled women of the year
RankCelebrityAverage monthly Google searches in 2022
1Amber Heard5,651,700
2Queen Elizabeth II4,294,300
3Kim Kardashian3,479,700
4Millie Bobby Brown2,782,600
5Zendaya2,718,300
6Taylor Swift2,100,400
7Sydney Sweeney2,049,200
8Rihanna1,779,900
9Billie Eilish1,765,700
10Ariana Grande1,682,900
America’s most Googled men of the year
RankCelebrityAverage monthly Google searches in 2022
1Johnny Depp5,565,100
2Tom Brady4,061,900
3Pete Davidson3,291,000
4Elon Musk3,193,000
5Will Smith3,155,900
6LeBron James2,349,000
7Stephen Curry2,180,900
8Harry Styles2,099,300
9Ryan Reynolds2,078,900
10Kanye West2,050,100

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for CelebTattler said:

“This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the Don’t Worry Darling behind the scenes drama. This study offers a fascinating insight into which celebrities have had the biggest impact on the American people and it will be interesting to see if these search figures rise or fall in 2023.”

