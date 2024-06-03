Empowering telecom innovation: 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit shines in Johannesburg

Por staff

03/06/2024

The 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit – Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit, co-hosted by Accenture, concluded with resounding success, marking a pivotal moment in the telecommunications landscape of the continent. Held in the vibrant city of Johannesburg, this year’s event served as a testament to the region’s leadership in driving innovation and excellence in the telecom sector.

A Dynamic Gathering of Telecom Leaders

With an impressive turnout of over 300 attendees representing diverse sectors of the telecommunications industry, the summit fostered an environment of collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking. The event provided a platform for industry leaders, experts, and visionaries to exchange insights, ideas, and experiences, propelling discussions towards shaping the future of telecom in Africa.

Stellar Lineup of Speakers

The summit boasted a stellar lineup of speakers, including prominent figures such as Christian Bombrun, CEO Group Digital Services, MTN; Nitesh Marcel Singh, Managing Director Communications Media & Technology (CMT) Lead Africa, Accenture; and Mohale Ralebitso, CEO, Vodacom Lesotho, among others. Their expertise and vision ignited engaging discussions on critical industry trends, from digital transformation to the impact of 4IR on Africa’s telecom landscape.

Appreciation for Our Sponsors

The success of the 5th Edition Connected Africa Summit – Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and exhibitors. Accenture, Wipro, and Comric played instrumental roles in elevating the summit to its remarkable success, contributing to an environment conducive to learning, networking, and impactful discussions.

Looking Ahead

As we celebrate the achievements of this year’s summit, we eagerly anticipate future opportunities for collaboration and growth. The unwavering support and dedication of our partners have been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing this journey together. Together, we will shape the trajectory of telecom in Africa and drive innovation for the benefit of all.

About Connected Africa Summit:

The Connected Africa Summit is Africa’s premier telecom summit, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss and drive innovation in the telecommunications sector. With a focus on digital transformation, connectivity, and sustainable growth, the summit serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking to shape the future of telecom in Africa.

See more: 5th Edition Connected Africa- Telecom Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024: Africa’s Premier Telecom Summit

See more: Africa smartphone shipments rise on low-end models

See more: LAfricaMobile raises €4.3M in Series A Funding