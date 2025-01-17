Enable acquires Flintfox

Por staff

17/01/2025

Enable, a San Francisco, CA-based AI-powered rebate management company, acquired Flintfox, an Auckland, New Zealand-based company developing a pricing engine.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

This acquisition will bring together expertise in rebate and pricing management to deliver a unified solution for managing trading partner incentives, enabling organizations to drive better collaboration, align incentives with strategic goals, and optimize profitability.

Led by CEO John Moss, Flintfox provides a technology platform to manage, streamline and automate pricing helping businesses protect margins and optimize revenue.

Led by CEO and Founder Andrew Butt, Enable provides an AI-driven rebate management platform that empowers manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to transform rebates into strategic growth drivers. By automating complex rebate processes, providing real-time data insights, and enabling accurate forecasting, it enhances cross-functional alignment, clarity, and transparency across organizations. Furthermore, the company extends its collaborative platform to external partners, including suppliers and customers, facilitating a unified space to create, agree upon, execute, and monitor trading agreements.

Source: FinSMEs

See more: Amazon announces biggest ever order of electric heavy goods vehicles

See more: BlackRock is trying to avoid the hot seat as GOP takes power

See more: Global smartphone market grew by 3% in Q4 2024, with Apple leading for the full year