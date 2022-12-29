Epic Games to pay $520M in fines

Por staff

Epic Games reportedly has to pay the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) $520 million in fines. This money will be used to settle alleged Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) violations.

According to the FTC, Epic connected minors “with strangers” exposing them to “dangerous and psychologically traumatizing issues.” Moreover, the FTC claims Epic Games failed to introduce an adequate parental control system.

“Protecting the public, and especially children, from online privacy invasions and dark patterns is a top priority for the Commission, and these enforcement actions make clear to businesses that the FTC is cracking down on these unlawful practices,” said FTC chair Lina Khan in a statement.

CNBC is saying that Epic Games will be forced to pay two fines. One will be a $245 million fine for Fortnite‘s in-game store and refund system. Another $275 million will be used to address child privacy laws and issues.

“The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough,” Epic said in a statement. “We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”

Source: Business for Esports