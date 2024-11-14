Ericsson, e& plot route to 6G

UAE-based operator e& signed an agreement with Ericsson to explore technology concepts which could make-up 6G alongside related use cases.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is Ericsson’s latest move related to the next generation of mobile technology, which is generally expected to have its first commercial launches around 2030 and is already the subject of preparation work from various players and nations across the globe.

In a statement the operator and vendor explained the move covered “collaborative exploration of 6G technology” serving as an “early engagement for defining the next generation of future mobile network evolution”.

They plan to conduct technical discussions including on areas deemed by the duo to be “key” 6G concepts.

Ericsson MEA VP and head of global consumer unit Ekow Nelson said: “We have barely scratched the surface with 5G which will overtake 4G and become the dominant mobile technology after 2027 and, with 5G Standalone and 5G Advanced, realise its transformative potential over the next several years”.

“At the same time, we have started the proactive approach to 6G research with our partners to shape the next generation of mobile networks,” he added, noting with the collaboration with e& it aimed to use “our shared expertise to drive progress in the development of 6G for the United Arab Emirates and the wider region.”

Ericsson claims 6G is expected to provide a “step-change in the future of communication by merging the digital and physical worlds into a seamless reality enabled by trustworthy systems, cognitive networks, and a pervasive network compute fabric”.

