Ericsson executive joins MEF Technology Advisory Board

Por staff

05/11/2022

MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, announced the appointment of Mattias Rimbark, Vice President, Head of Architecture and Portfolio, Ericsson, to its Technology Advisory Board (TAB), a distinguished group of industry luminaries from leading global companies bringing important technology perspectives to the strategic work of MEF.

“MEF is honored to welcome Mattias to our TAB. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in 5G to hone MEF’s strategy to drive enterprise digital transformation and industry automation,” said Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF. “5G will enable all types of new digital transformation scenarios, and guidance from the TAB on connectivity, automation, overlays, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud will help our members connect to 5G and provide an open ecosystem to realize new and faster revenues.”

“I am excited to join an inspiring group of executives on the MEF TAB and work together to help shape MEF’s strategy for automating and standardizing new technology to advance the fully connected economy of the future,” said Mattias Rimbark, Vice President, Head of Architecture and Portfolio, Ericsson. “I look forward to collaborating with MEF, its board of directors, and fellow TAB members to accelerate enterprise digital transformation and drive adoption of key MEF initiatives.”

Rimbark joins a world-class group of executives on MEF’s TAB from key stakeholder communities including cloud, network, and technology providers who were selected for their extensive industry leadership in MEF’s strategic areas—business automation, SD-WAN, SASE, connectivity, and multi-cloud—to help develop an open ecosystem and bring to market leading-edge services and solutions. As Chief Architect, Rimbark leads Ericsson’s architecture and portfolio strategy and has extensive experience in automation APIs, 5G, cloud, and edge computing solutions.

The MEF TAB consists of: