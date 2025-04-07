Ericsson, Lenovo part settle patent row

Ericsson agreed to partially resolve patent licensing litigation with Chinese device maker Lenovo and pledged to conduct an arbitration process to settle remaining disputes.

The companies stated they had signed a multi-year, global patent cross-licensing agreement, with financial impacts from the deal expected to be recognised from the current quarter.

As part of the settlement, all ongoing lawsuits and administrative proceedings filed by both companies, including complaints put to the US International Trade Commission, will be withdrawn.

Ericsson filed a suit against Lenovo and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility in a US district court in October 2023, for allegedly infringing 5G patents in multiple locations.

Court files at the time showed a number of cases had been submitted covering 11 patents, after the companies failed to reach an agreement following years of negotiations.

In the statement, the Swedish vendor explained it had more than 60,000 granted patents, making annual investments of more than SEK50 billion ($5.2 billion) in R&D.

“The company is confident of growing its IPR revenues with new 5G agreements and by expanding into other licensing areas long term,” Ericsson added.

