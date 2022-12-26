Ericsson raises output of 5G gear at India facility

Ericsson increased the capacity of its operation in India and is hiring more staff to meet rising demand for 5G gear from the country’s two major mobile players, which started deploying the next-generation service in late October.

The capacity increase will generate employment for around a total of 2,000 staff, the vendor said. The company also will set up a technology centre focused on new product development and production engineering.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Ericsson’s head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, noted in a statement it is ramping production of 5G equipment in Pune in a phased manner to support operators’ deployments. He added local production is part of its global footprint with a presence across continents.

Ericsson produces 4G and 5G radios, RAN kit and microwave products in Pune with its partner Jabil. The venture was established in 1994.

Reliance Jio plans to roll out a nationwide standalone (SA) 5G network by December 2023, while Bharti Airtel is targeting full coverage by March 2024. Both Jio and Airtel use Ericsson as a 5G equipment supplier.

The Ericsson Mobility Report forecast 5G subscriptions in the country to reach around 690 million by the end of 2028.