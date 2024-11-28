Eseye and Sateliot join forces to revolutionise global IoT connectivity with seamless satellite-terrestrial integration

28/11/2024

Eseye, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity solutions, has announced its partnership with Sateliot, the leader in the IoT satellite connectivity landscape, dedicated to delivering reliable and global 5G from Space IoT solutions using advanced LPWAN satellite technology.

The partnership aims to enable seamless and ubiquitous global connectivity in locations where there is no cellular coverage from a Mobile Operator. It uses the new 3GPP Release 17 (Rel.17) standard to achieve multi-RAT connectivity to non-terrestrial networks (NTN) from a single SIM solution.

Sateliot is the first company to operate a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) 5G / NB-IoT satellite constellation that functions to provide a seamless extension of existing cellular networks using the advanced Rel.17 protocol to cover 100% of the planet.

The technology provides seamless connectivity, allowing cellular-enabled IoT devices to connect directly to its satellite network when terrestrial cellular coverage is unavailable. This process functions as standard roaming, providing a smooth and reliable user experience. This ensures customer devices can enjoy uninterrupted and reliable IoT connectivity across both terrestrial and satellite infrastructures, providing ultra-high-quality connectivity in the remotest environments.

Positioned in polar orbits, its satellites provide:

● Complete global coverage by geographic coordinate

● Reaching even the most remote and underserved areas of the planet. ● Paving the way for IoT use case innovation and global adoption.

Sateliot is the most advanced LEO NB-IoT Satellite operator, enabling thousands of clients in 50 countries around the world. The partnership with Eseye will provide comprehensive IoT connectivity solutions that cater to a wide range of applications and industries, driving innovation and operational excellence worldwide.

Gianluca Redolfi, Sateliot’s CCO: “Our strength comes from being ahead in operations, sales, and regulatory compliance. While many competitors face challenges like landing rights or sales, Sateliot stands out because we started working on the standard early, were the first to support it, and have gained strong backing from the industry.”

With the advancements of Eseye’s multi-RAT flexibility to utilise Sateliot’s satellite-based connectivity, urban and industrial IoT deployments will be able to access secure global coverage as well as reliability in remote and underserved areas where zero cellular coverage from any operator is available.

Release 17 standardises using satellites with cellular modems and antennas, enabling connections to geostationary satellites and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations. Even in areas with poor terrestrial coverage, devices can switch to satellite networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity on highways, in forests, or in remote locations.

Eseye: Terrestrial Excellence and Multi-Network Flexibility

Leveraging partnerships with over 700 operators in 190 countries, Eseye already ensures broad and reliable network access for IoT deployments.

With its multi-RAT capabilities, Eseye supports various radio access technologies (e.g., LTE, eMTC) to enhance connectivity resilience and flexibility. With a focus on Urban and Industrial IoT, Eseye solutions are ideal for applications in smart grids, EV charging, manufacturing, and smart cities where robust terrestrial networks are essential.

Adam Hayes, COO at Eseye comments, “Customers want their devices to connect and by working with Sateliot we can extend coverage beyond the current cellular offer. Together, we are paving the way for seamless, global connectivity that takes Eseye’s already highly resilient network to new heights to enable the interconnected world of tomorrow.”

Sateliot: Pioneering Satellite-Based Global Connectivity

Offering scalable global connectivity, Sateliot ensures IoT devices remain operational regardless of geographical challenges. While targeting applications and industries operating in remote or globally dispersed locations, its solutions are specifically designed to support agriculture, logistics, and environmental monitoring.

Employing satellite-based LPWAN and NTN NB-IoT technologies to extend IoT connectivity, Sateliot goes beyond traditional terrestrial limits by delivering cutting-edge satellite-based IoT connectivity and thus extending coverage to remote and underserved areas where terrestrial networks are limited or unavailable.

