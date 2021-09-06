Eskom’s client companies will be able to choose clean energies

06/09/2021

Eskom is increasing its initiatives in favor of renewable energies. After announcing an ambitious plan to develop new clean energy plants a few days ago, the South African public company wants to respond to the desire for sustainability of South African companies. The company is putting in place a mechanism allowing them to meet their renewable energy commitments by purchasing this energy from Eskom, without having to invest in a clean energy generator or enter into power purchase contracts (CAE ) long-term.

According to Eskom, this offering enables customers (businesses) to have a 24-hour renewable energy supply for their facilities, and gives them the ability to relocate their premises without having to relocate renewable energy assets.

A 2-year pilot program



Eskom’s Renewable Energy Pricing Pilot Program will end in 2023. “The Renewable Energy Tariff is designed to provide Eskom customers with a cost-effective and flexible option to consume renewable energy. It also makes it possible to buy electricity in a flexible, convenient and short-term way when you move your facilities. It will be available to customers supplied by Eskom with up-to-date electricity accounts, ”explains Monde Bala, director of Eskom’s distribution division.

According to the official, all customers participating in the pilot program will be able to choose a percentage of their current electricity consumption that is green. The renewable energy tariff can also supplement electricity produced by a third party or renewable electricity produced on-site to help customers meet their clean energy goal.

The construction of new clean energy plants



Although Eskom is South Africa’s biggest polluter due to its coal-fired power plants located in several provinces, the company has renewable energy plants operational in Nelson Mandela’s country. This is the case of the hydroelectric plants of Vanderkloof (240 MW), Colley Wobbles (42 MW), Gariep (360 MW) and Ncora (2.1 MW).

The state-owned company also has several pumped storage plants that are launched during peaks in electricity consumption. This is the case of the Drakensberg (1,000 MW), Ingula (1,332 MW), and Palmiet (400 MW) power plants. In 2015, Eskom commissioned the Sere wind farm (100 MW), located in the Western Cape province. The company, which employs more than 42,000 people, has just launched an ambitious $ 7.2 billion investment plan that is expected to build new wind and solar power plants in South Africa.