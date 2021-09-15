Ethereum adds over 38 million new addresses in 2021, 22% of all ever created

15/09/2021

The Ethereum network has recorded a surge in popularity, with more investors aiming to own part of the second-ranked cryptocurrency. The interest is highlighted by the number of unique new addresses created in 2021 alone.

Data acquired by cryptocurrency trading simulator Crypto Parrot indicates that an average of 149,843 new unique Ethereum addresses has been created daily in 2021 on a year-to-date basis. The highest number of new addresses was created on June 5th at 332,094. So far, in September, a total of 1,389,999 new unique addresses have been created.

Elsewhere, by September 2021, 38,256,193 new Ethereum addresses were created in 2021, accounting for 22.59% of all ETH addresses ever created to date. In general, the cumulative number of Ethereum addresses to be created since inception stands at 169,296,775.

Impact of Ethereum network upgrades on new addresses

Currently, the Ethereum network is undergoing upgrades geared towards transitioning from the proof-of-work protocol to the proof-of-stake system that is energy efficient.

The upgrades play a key role in determining the number of new Ethereum addresses created, and the report takes note of this factor. According to the research report:

“The drop in new addresses comes at a point the Ethereum network upgrade is expected to create a deflation over time as it modifies the auction process. Furthermore, with Ethereum transitioning to the proof-of-stake protocol, the network will likely experience an influx of new users who want to cash in on the staking.”

The new address follows the recent cryptocurrency bull market that saw Ethereum surge in value to a new all-time high price. However, the addresses have plunged in correlation with the general crypto market.