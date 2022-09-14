Ethiopian fintech startup Chapa launches online payment gateway service for businesses

Por staff

14/09/2022

Chapa enables organisations and businesses to accept all possible local and international digital payment methods from anyone, anywhere in the world. Its payment APIs can be integrated into any existing digital platform.

“Chapa’s mission is to empower Ethiopian entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in the global economy. This launch formally establishes our entry into Ethiopia’s financial sector, and we look forward to expanding our fingerprint on the development of the digital ecosystem across East Africa in phase two, and the rest of Africa in phase three,” said co-founder and CEO Nael Hailemariam.

See more: Binance partners with Nigerian authorities to launch Dubai-Like digital economic zone

“In a short time, we have been able to demonstrate our impact by making a difference in critical national causes. We look forward to continuing to engage with various stakeholders and pursuing our CSR mission.”

Source: Disrupt Africa