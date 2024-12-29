Europeans and their resistance to Big Tech

Por staff

29/12/2024

By: Gabriel E. Levy B. Andina Link

Since its founding in 2008, Airbnb has promised to democratize accommodation by connecting travelers with local hosts, offering a more authentic and affordable experience than traditional hotels. The initial idea, which was enthusiastically received, seemed like an innovative solution that would foster cultural exchange and boost local economies.

However, the large-scale implementation brought with it side effects that have raised alarm bells in several European cities. Barcelona, ​​Amsterdam and Paris, emblematic destinations of global tourism, have become paradigmatic examples of the unintended consequences of this platform.

According to studies by the Barcelona Institute of Urban Policy, the model encouraged the mass purchase of homes exclusively for tourist rental, attracting investors who prioritize profits over the residential needs of local residents.

This phenomenon not only raised the price of traditional rents, but also led to a profound demographic change. Residents of central neighbourhoods, historically known for their cultural diversity and community character, were displaced to cheaper suburbs with poorer transport connections and services.

This dynamic contributed to the fragmentation of the social fabric and the gentrification of areas that previously represented the urban soul of these cities.

The problem, far from being new, is connected to global trends that Saskia Sassen, author of The Global City , had already anticipated.

In his work, Sassen analyses how the financialisation of urban land turns housing into investment assets, disconnecting it from its primary function as living spaces. This process, driven by platforms such as Airbnb, not only transforms local dynamics, but also subordinates the design of cities to the needs of the global market. In cities where tourism is an economic pillar, this logic exacerbated inequalities by turning entire neighbourhoods into showcases for tourists, eroding their identity and reducing them to mere consumable settings.

What were once vibrant streets full of daily life have now been transformed into spaces dedicated almost exclusively to temporary leisure. Traditional shops, such as bakeries, hardware stores or bookstores, have been replaced by themed cafes, souvenir shops and restaurants designed to cater to a transient clientele. This loss of local functionality, coupled with rising living costs, creates a feeling of uprooting among long-time residents, who feel that their city has been taken away from them in the name of limitless tourism.

Mobility or congestion: Uber’s dilemma in Europe

On the other hand, Uber has drastically changed the way we move around. In its early days, it was presented as a modern and economical alternative to traditional transport.

But in cities like London and Berlin, the impact of the platform quickly revealed its contradictions.

According to a report by Oxford University, the proliferation of Uber-linked vehicles has increased the urban vehicle fleet, contributing to traffic congestion and higher carbon emissions, a direct blow to the European Union’s climate goals.

In addition, tensions with local taxi drivers have fuelled mass protests in several capitals. For many, Uber represents not only unfair competition but also an erosion of labour rights.

As economist Guy Standing points out in The Precariat: The New Dangerous Class, these platforms often precarize working conditions by classifying their drivers as “independent partners” rather than employees with benefits.

Digital dividend: Europe loses while Silicon Valley wins

The discontent is not limited to urban impact. There is deep discontent towards the economic model of these Big Techs, which generates huge dividends by exporting services but leaves few tax benefits in Europe. Platforms such as Meta (formerly Facebook), Google and Amazon run colossal operations within the continent, but their complex tax schemes allow much of their profits to evade local taxes. In fact, the European Commission has fined these companies billions of euros in attempts to control these practices.

Jürgen Habermas, in his essay on the crisis of global capitalism, warns that these imbalances are fuelling a rejection of supranational institutions. And this rejection, some experts argue, is fuelling political discourses that favour economic nationalism. France, for example, has proposed stricter laws against Airbnb, while Spain is debating the imposition of new tax rates on Uber’s operations.

The revival of digital nationalisms

The growing disenchantment with Big Tech could be marking an unexpected shift in Europe, a continent that for decades led global economic integration. Now, speeches such as those of Giorgia Meloni in Italy or Viktor Orbán in Hungary show how political leaders are channelling this discontent into nationalist narratives. These rhetorics, although varied, have a common denominator: the protection of national interests in the face of global dynamics perceived as extractive.

A paradigmatic case is the development of “digital sovereignty”. France and Germany, for example, have promoted initiatives such as Gaia-X, a platform that seeks to make cloud storage services independent of American giants such as Amazon Web Services. This movement is not only technical, but symbolic: it reflects a growing desire to regain control over the digital economy and data.

On the other hand, local platforms such as BlaBlaCar and Bolt have gained ground against Uber in several European countries. These companies, although similar in concept, enjoy greater acceptance because they are rooted in local contexts and better comply with European regulations.

From global leaders to local collapse: cases of resistance

Stories of resistance against Big Tech abound.

In Berlin, the Deutsche Wohnen & Co Enteignen collective succeeded in putting the expropriation of properties from large real estate corporations, many of which are linked to the rise of Airbnb, to a referendum. Although non-binding, the result showed massive support for policies that prioritise access to housing over speculation.

In Barcelona, ​​Mayor Ada Colau, a former housing activist, led a crusade against Airbnb by imposing multimillion-dollar fines and banning new tourist rental licenses. Meanwhile, London has introduced restrictions to limit the number of days a property can be on Airbnb per year, seeking to balance the market.

As for Uber, Brussels stood out as one of the first European bastions to reject the platform model, considering it incompatible with its labour standards. This resistance forced Uber to adapt to a more regulated model, which includes the direct hiring of drivers.

In conclusion, Europe is at a crossroads in the face of the power of Big Tech. What began as promising innovations are now perceived as threats to social cohesion, the local economy and the environment. This clash reflects an exhaustion of the globalised model, giving way to a resurgence of protectionist and nationalist policies. The battle for control of the digital future has only just begun, and Europe seems determined not to give ground.

See more: China chip company removed from US watchlist

See more. US PC market forecast to grow 2% in 2025

See more. Five facts about electric vehicles in 2024