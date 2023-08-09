Everything Musk could’ve bought with his $29bn Twitter loss

09/08/2023

09/08/2023

Since acquiring Twitter in October 2022 for $44bn, it’s dropped in value by $29bn, potentially making it the world’s worst ever investment.

Looking at sporting teams, Musk could’ve bought the top F1, NBA, NFL and soccer team for $21.23bn, less than what Twitter has lost these past ten months, according to new research.

The top five football teams in the world, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City, combined, would be worth $27.45bn according to Forbes, which is $1.55bn less than what Musk has already lost on his Twitter investment.

As for businesses, household names such as Panasonic ($28.91bn), Tata Motors ($28.16bn), H&M ($27.31bn), and eBay ($26.17bn) could’ve all been bought from these losses.

If he placed $29bn on Metaverse instead, he could’ve also become the 5th biggest stockholder in Metaverse owning 4.4% of shares, rivaling Zuckerberg. However, if he were to invest the 44bn, he’d own 6.7% stake, making him the third biggest.

Otherwise, Musk could’ve put his efforts into purchasing hotels. He could’ve purchased the seven most valuable hotels in the world for $25bn, and still had $4bn leftover.

Vegas is home to some of the most expensive buildings in the world. With that being said, Musk could’ve bought the 11 most valuable buildings in Vegas for $28.11bn.

Alex Murphy, CMO of Balance, a financial-services digital agency, says:

“Twitter was already a failing business when Musk bought it, but Musk becoming the owner has made it steep a lot lower, a lot quicker.

$29bn is a lot of money to lose on an investment, even for someone like Musk. When you compare what he could’ve bought with his losses, such as artwork, sports clubs and other luxuries, it really does put this sum of money into perspective.”

Liberty also analysed luxuries such as jewelry, superyachts and arts. He could’ve bought the top ten pieces of art in the world at $2.34bn, the 10 most expensive pieces of jewelry ever sold at $339.2m and each of the ten most valuable superyachts at $10.19bn.

Combined, this would be just $12.87bn, meaning he’d still have $16.13bn to spend on the second most valuable building in the world, the Abraj Al-Bait in Saudi Arabia, with a net worth of $16bn.

