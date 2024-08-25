Excessive heat watch in goes into effect for Antigua on saturday

25/08/2024

Synopsis: Light winds and relatively high humidity will possibly allow for the heat index to rise to excessive levels resulting in dangerously hot conditions. The threat of health problems, for mainly sensitive people could rise to, at least, moderate with the potential for significant impacts.

An excessive heat watch is issued when conditions are conducive for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours; however, the timing is still uncertain.

The threshold heat index temperature for a watch is 38 °C (100 °F) or higher, for two or more consecutive days, with the winds usually being 18 km/h or 11 mph or less.

Sensitive groups: While extreme heat can put everyone at risk for heat illnesses, health risks are greatest for the elderly, young children, lactating mothers, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions or psychiatric illnesses, people who work or who exercise in the heat, homeless people and low-income earners.

Health implications: Heat illnesses (heat: stroke, exhaustion, fainting, cramps, rash, and edema) are preventable, but they can lead to long-term health problems and even death.

Caution: If any symptoms of heat illness are present (such as dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, or extreme thirst) immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids; water is best.

The most dangerous heat illness is heat stroke, with symptoms that include complete or partial loss of consciousness or confusion and high body temperature.

If caring for someone with those symptoms, call 911 immediately. While waiting for help, cool the person right away by moving them to a cool place, applying cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing, and fanning the person as much as possible.

Everyone should stay alert and take precautions – stay cool and hydrated. Check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours. Those who take medication or have a health condition should ask their doctor if it increases their health risk in the heat and follow their recommendation.

Be prepared for excessive heat! This excessive heat watch will be updated accordingly, and there is a high chance that a warning will be required.

Source: Antigua Tribune

