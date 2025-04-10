Exclusive event for the retail industry: The first IFA Retail Leaders Summit brings together the international industry’s top decision-makers

10/04/2025

IFA 2025 is sending a strong signal to the global retail industry: The first-ever IFA Retail Leaders Summit gives international retailers an exclusive platform to network with the most influential players in the world of home and consumer tech whilst exploring strategies with worldwide known pioneering technology disruptors and futurists. Globally recognized industry analysts and pioneering technology brands will also be invited to outline their visions for the future. The exclusive format is aimed at 80 to 100 invited international senior retail executives. This high-level C-level convention will take place on 4 September 2025 at the IFA Berlin exhibition grounds – one day before the official opening of IFA. Access by invitation only.

Key themes:

Unlocking growth: Getting ahead of global economic trends and consumer demand

How AI, software and computing power are shaping the future

Evolving go-to-market strategies to match buyer behaviour

Event benefits at a glance:

High-level networking and 1:1 matchmaking: Meet the world’s most influential decision-makers worldwide from retail and industry.

Meet the world’s most influential decision-makers worldwide from retail and industry. Exclusive peer-to-peer round table discussions: Learn from best practices and discuss successful strategies with disrupters and pioneers.

Learn from best practices and discuss successful strategies with disrupters and pioneers. Inspiration & insights: Get valuable insights and practical case studies from key opinion leaders.

Get valuable insights and practical case studies from key opinion leaders. Special highlight: Speakers and C-level executives receive an exclusive invitation to the prestigious IFA Opening Gala.

With this new format, IFA is impressively underscoring the importance of global retail and offering an unrivalled opportunity to network even more closely with the industry.

The importance of the format is also emphasised by IFA Management CEO Leif Lindner: “With the IFA Retail Leaders Summit, we are creating a unique platform for the international top decision-makers in retail. This is where we bring together the most important global players to set trends, discuss strategies and establish valuable partnerships. Anyone who wants to shape tomorrow’s retail will not want to miss this event.”

Media representatives will be able to attend the first two sessions of the morning presenting Q&A opportunities with senior thought leaders from retail, manufacturing and technology. From 10:30, press and media will leave, and the IFA Retail Leaders Summit will be conducted under the Chatham House Rule to protect confidentiality and free conversation between industry leaders.

