Experience vs education: Most in-demand job skills in 2025 that don’t require a degree

02/03/2025

The traditional path to career success is changing. As more companies focus on skills over degrees, a new generation of workers is finding success without four-year college programs.

This shift comes as major companies like Google, IBM, and Apple no longer require college degrees for many positions. Even top business leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates have shown that success can come without completing college.

Online courses, bootcamps, and specialized training programs play an important role in creating new paths to high-paying careers. These alternative routes to success are becoming increasingly popular as they offer focused, practical skills without the time and cost of traditional degrees.

“We’re seeing a fundamental change in how companies hire,” comments Tim Brown, business expert and founder of digital marketing firm Hook Agency. “Many employers now value practical work skills and real-world experience over traditional degrees. This is creating exciting opportunities for people who choose alternative education paths.”

To get a better understanding of this trend, Hook Agency analyzed 34 high-demand skills in 11 industries across global job markets. Their research team collected data from Indeed job postings, Glassdoor salary information, and Udemy. Each skill was then scored based on job demand, earning potential, and training accessibility, creating an “in-demand skills score” out of 100.

Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills That Do Not Require A College Degree

Rank Skills Job Posting Salaries Industry Online Course Certificate In-Demand Skills Score 1 Trade 179,000 $270,281 Finance and Business 10,000 67.66 2 Leadership 1,210,000 $118,311 Manufacturing and Construction 5,482 64.47 3 Sales 520,000 $150,392 Retail and Customer Service 8,978 60.61 4 AI 53,000 $170,832 Technology 10,000 53.37 5 Coaching 383,000 $102,657 Education 9,489 53.34 6 Project Management 61,000 $145,753 Manufacturing and Construction 10,000 50.86 7 Data Analysis 48,000 $110,966 Technology 10,000 46.72 8 UI/UX Design 2,000 $122,357 Technology 10,000 46.69 9 Personal Training and Fitness 70,000 $82,776 Healthcare 10,000 44.26 10 Web and App Development 22,000 $94,722 Technology 10,000 44.24

The research shows trade skills in finance and business is the most in-demand non-degree skill, scoring 67.66 out of 100. With 179,000 current job postings and an average salary of $270,281, trade professionals are highly sought after. These skills can be acquired through specialized certifications, apprenticeships, and online courses.

Leadership ranked second with a score of 64.47, showing the highest number of job postings at 1.2 million. While the average salary of $118,311 is lower than trade skills, the manufacturing and construction sectors particularly value practical leadership experience gained through team management and project coordination.

Sales abilities came out as the third most valuable skill, scoring 60.61. The retail and customer service industry offers 520,000 job opportunities with an average salary of $150,392. Many successful sales professionals start with entry-level positions and build their careers through practical experience and targeted training programs.

Fourth on the list is AI skills. Job roles requiring this skill, typically in the tech industry, have an average salary of $170,832. This skill has an in-demand skill score of 53.37.

Brown explains, “The demand for AI skills is high. We’re seeing people learn AI through bootcamps and online courses, then landing well-paying roles. Traditional degrees simply can’t keep pace with how rapidly technology changes in the AI and machine learning space.”

Coaching rounded out the top five with a score of 53.34. The education sector has 383,000 openings for coaching roles, with an average salary of $102,657. Many successful coaches build their careers through certification programs and hands-on experience.

Brown notes, “These findings show that practical skills often lead to higher earnings than traditional degree paths. Companies are actively seeking out skilled professionals who can demonstrate real-world capabilities rather than those who have just formal education. Businesses that tend to focus more on skills are those in the tech, AI, and sales space, to mention a few.”

Tim Brown, founder of Hook Agency, commented:

“The trend we’re seeing is a win-win situation for both employers and employees. Companies that hire based on skills rather than degrees gain access to a wider talent pool and often find more innovative, adaptable team members. These self-taught professionals typically show higher motivation and bring fresh perspectives to traditional business challenges.

“For businesses, this shift toward skills-based hiring leads to faster onboarding, reduced training costs, and teams that can quickly adapt to market changes. The most successful companies in 2025 will be those that recognize and embrace this evolution in the workforce. Success in the job market requires continuous learning and adapting to market demands.”

