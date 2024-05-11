Expert reveals how skills learned in games can translate into workplace

Once dismissed as mere leisure activities, video games are becoming increasingly recognized for fostering valuable skills applicable to the professional world. From problem-solving and strategic thinking to teamwork and adaptability, the competencies honed through gaming experiences can prove highly transferable and beneficial to your career, significantly enhancing your capabilities in the workplace.

Marin Cristian-Ovidiu, the CEO of OnlineGames.io, outlines the essential skills gamers can bring into the workplace.

Strategic Thinking And Problem-Solving

Games like StarCraft and Civilization require players to develop long-term strategies, anticipate opponents’ moves, and adapt plans on the fly. These abilities directly translate into the business world, where strategic planning and quick thinking are crucial for overcoming challenges and driving success. ‘Gaming encourages players to think critically and view problems as opportunities to develop new solutions,’ explains Marin.

Teamwork And Collaboration

Multiplayer games, such as Overwatch and Fortnite, necessitate effective communication and collaboration. Players learn to work as a team, delegating tasks based on individual strengths and working towards a common goal—skills directly applicable to collaborative projects in any professional setting. Marin notes, ‘The teamwork experienced in games can often surpass traditional team activities because players are usually more engaged and motivated to win together.’

Adaptability And Learning Agility

The fast-paced nature of many games helps players develop adaptability and the ability to learn quickly—traits highly valued in today’s fast-changing business environments. As Marin points out, ‘In gaming, the ability to adapt to new interfaces, rules, or environments is constant. Translating this agility to the workplace can enhance an employee’s ability to thrive amidst change.’

Leadership

Leading a team in a game environment involves motivating team members, making tactical decisions, and sometimes mediating conflicts. These leadership experiences can be very relevant to the world of work, particularly in roles that require leading project teams or managing departments.

Creative Problem-Solving And Innovation

Games often present unique problems that defy straightforward solutions, encouraging creative problem-solving. This creativity can be an asset in fields that value innovative thinking and novel approaches to issues.

Leveraging Gaming Skills In Your Professional Development

Recognizing and leveraging these often-overlooked skills can give job seekers and professionals an edge in the competitive job market. Marin offers specific tips for individuals looking to highlight their gaming-derived skills:

Articulate Your Skills

When discussing gaming on your resume or in an interview, be specific about the skills you’ve developed. For example, instead of saying, ‘I play video games,’ you can say, ‘I lead a team of gamers in a fast-paced strategy game, which has helped me develop my strategic planning and leadership skills.’

Provide Concrete Examples

Offer examples of how you have used your gaming skills to achieve results in previous jobs, school projects, or other areas of your life. This helps interviewers see the practical value of your gaming experience.

Bridge The Gap

Explain how these skills can be directly applicable to the job at hand. For instance, if the job requires quick thinking and adaptability, you can mention how playing high-stakes competitive games has honed your ability to think on your feet and execute effective solutions rapidly.

Highlight Team-Based Gaming Experience

If the role involves teamwork, emphasize your experience working with others in multiplayer gaming environments, particularly if you’ve achieved significant accomplishments together.

Marin concludes, ‘It’s important to frame your gaming skills in a way that relates directly to the skills and requirements of the job. This not only helps you stand out as a candidate but also challenges outdated notions about the value of gaming.’

